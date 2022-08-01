According to an old wives' tale, slurping this healthy Korean seaweed soup recipe spurs postpartum healing in new mothers. But everyone can enjoy the nourishment of a hot soup. Serve with bowls of brown rice to add to the seaweed soup as you wish.
The longer you marinate these Korean sweet-and-savory ribs, the better. Look for flanken-cut short ribs in the meat department or ask your butcher to cut them for you. If you can't find perilla or shiso leaves, try using mint instead.
Pajeon, a crispy, savory pancake chock-full of healthy vegetables and seafood, is one of the most popular Korean dishes. Serve with a dipping sauce: Combine 1/4 cup reduced-sodium tamari, 1 1/2 Tbsp. rice vinegar and 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil with a pinch of toasted sesame seeds, gochugaru (see Tips) and sliced scallions.
Skewers are a popular Korean street food. The easy marinade in this healthy chicken recipe adds flavor, fast, to chicken thigh pieces. Serve as a platter for a party or as main dish with brown rice.
One taste of this Korean sauce and it'll become a refrigerator staple. Smear on lettuce wraps or serve with any grilled meat.