Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Title: Contributor, Former Nutrition Editor

Location: Denver, Colorado

Education: B.A. in English Literature, Cornell University; M.S. in Nutrition and Food Science, New York University

Expertise: Nutrition, foolproof recipe development, weight management, eating well with diabetes

- IACP and James Beard Cookbook Award Finalist
- Former nutrition editor at EatingWell

Experience

Joyce Hendley is a Denver-based food and health writer and editor, recipe developer and equal opportunity eater. She is a longtime contributor to and a former nutrition editor at EatingWell. Her work has appeared in WW, Consumer Reports, Gastronomica, RealFood and other publications and websites.

Joyce's recipes and writing are informed by sound nutrition principles and honor the nourishing wisdom of home cooks all over the world. A James Beard award winner with a master's degree in nutrition and food science, she has written for EatingWell for nearly three decades.

She has contributed to over 20 cookbooks and authored a few of her own—including the James Beard award-winning The EatingWell Diet with Jean Harvey-Berino—but her favorite gig (so far) was being an assistant coach for her kids' high school Junior Iron Chef teams.

Joyce has been recognized for her work by a Meredith Excellence Award for Service Journalism for "The Ultimate Guide to Food Labels," EatingWell, 2021, and a James Beard Award for Best Book, Healthy Focus category for The EatingWell Diet with co-author Jean Harvey-Berino in 2008.

She was an International Association of Culinary Professionals and James Beard Cookbook Award Finalist for The EatingWell Diabetes Cookbook in 2006 and was awarded a Silver Medal by the National Health Awards for Forbidden Foods Diabetic Cooking with co-author Maggie Powers in 2000.

Her former positions include food editor for Weight Watchers Magazine and associate food editor for Glamour.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
