Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Education: B.A. in English Literature, Cornell University; M.S. in Nutrition and Food Science, New York University
Expertise: Nutrition, foolproof recipe development, weight management, eating well with diabetes
- IACP and James Beard Cookbook Award Finalist - Former nutrition editor at EatingWell
Experience
Joyce Hendley is a Denver-based food and health writer and editor, recipe developer and equal opportunity eater. She is a longtime contributor to and a former nutrition editor at EatingWell. Her work has appeared in WW, Consumer Reports, Gastronomica, RealFood and other publications and websites.
Joyce's recipes and writing are informed by sound nutrition principles and honor the nourishing wisdom of home cooks all over the world. A James Beard award winner with a master's degree in nutrition and food science, she has written for EatingWell for nearly three decades.
She has contributed to over 20 cookbooks and authored a few of her own—including the James Beard award-winning The EatingWell Diet with Jean Harvey-Berino—but her favorite gig (so far) was being an assistant coach for her kids' high school Junior Iron Chef teams.
Joyce has been recognized for her work by a Meredith Excellence Award for Service Journalism for "The Ultimate Guide to Food Labels," EatingWell, 2021, and a James Beard Award for Best Book, Healthy Focus category for The EatingWell Diet with co-author Jean Harvey-Berino in 2008.
She was an International Association of Culinary Professionals and James Beard Cookbook Award Finalist for The EatingWell Diabetes Cookbook in 2006 and was awarded a Silver Medal by the National Health Awards for Forbidden Foods Diabetic Cooking with co-author Maggie Powers in 2000.
Her former positions include food editor for Weight Watchers Magazine and associate food editor for Glamour.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!
A trio of frozen products that are easy to keep on hand make this breakfast dish a snap. Try it for dinner, too! No need to thaw the veggies first; cook them from frozen. Serve with a dash of hot sauce, if desired.
With lots of veggie shortcuts and a cauliflower-mash topping instead of spuds, you can have this comfort-food staple in a fraction of the usual time—and save carbs too! Cook the veggies from frozen; no need to thaw. Swap ground turkey for the beef if you prefer.
This hearty, veggie-packed soup packs a bit of heat, thanks to the tomatoes and green chiles! If you prefer things milder, swap in a 15-ounce can of no-salt-added diced tomatoes and add 2 teaspoons of low-sodium taco seasoning.
Fried rice is a great way to use up odd vegetables in your fridge or freezer; feel free to riff on the ones used here. The trick is to cook them quickly—without thawing first—and keep things dry, so they don't get mushy.
This layered casserole is inspired by classic cheese enchiladas, minus the fuss of rolling and stuffing individual tortillas. You'd never guess that within this comforting Tex-Mex casserole hides a layer of thinly sliced eggplant. The thin slices become tender when roasted and add a subtle savory note.
This quick toasted oats recipe is a lower-sugar alternative to granola. Serve it on top of yogurt with sliced fresh or frozen berries. You can double the recipe easily--just be sure to use a large skillet.