Joy Howard

Joy Howard is a cookbook author, food stylist, and recipe developer. She writes a regular column about cooking with kids for the print edition of EatingWell, is the author of Disney Eats, and is a frequent contributor to America’s Test Kitchen and Parents, among other brands and publishers.

Chipotle Tofu Tacos
Rating: Unrated
New!
Here, we tear the tofu instead of cutting it. That might sound odd, but it’s the best way to get crisp, crumbly edges reminiscent of fish tacos. Coating with a flavorful cornstarch mixture helps maximize the crunch.
Advertisement
Smoky Chicken Stew with Kale & Pinto Beans
Rating: Unrated
New!
Chipotle chile powder is made from smoked jalapeño peppers that are dried and ground, giving this stew a hint of smoky flavor.
Tuna Melts with Roasted Bell Peppers
Rating: Unrated
New!
Making your own roasted red peppers is so simple, plus it cuts down on the sodium compared to jarred peppers—giving you more room to add other flavorful ingredients, like mustard, without making the dish too salty.
Butternut Squash & Spinach Lasagna
Rating: Unrated
New!
This delicious vegetarian lasagna recipe showcases seasonal vegetables. Butternut squash brings a sweet richness while spinach gives it a nutrition and flavor boost. As a bonus, this recipe makes an extra lasagna that you can freeze for an easy holiday-season meal.
Roast Pork Sandwiches with Giardiniera
Rating: Unrated
New!
Pickled vegetables bring this Italian pork sandwich recipe to the next level. The pickling liquid from the giardiniera soaks into the bread and coats the roasted pork, adding an extra hit of flavor.
How to Cut a Papaya
Article
Here's the best way to cut a papaya, plus ideas for using it in recipes.
The Easiest Formula to Follow to Make a Week's Worth of Healthy Energy Balls
Video
Blend and shape a batch of wholesome bites—and get inspired to invent your own version—with this easy step-by-step.
How to Meal-Prep Instant-Pot Freezer Packs for Easy Weeknight Meals
Article
Combine a little work-ahead meal prep and the quick-cook ability of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot, and you get quick & easy dinners with just the click of a button.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Easy Step-by-Step Formula for Making Foil Packet Meals on the Grill
Video
Weeknight dinner-making just got easier. Our simple, mess-free technique for cooking in packets keeps seafood, meat and vegetables tender and juicy. The best part? Fewer dishes!
Hilarious Emoji Birthday Party Ideas for Kids That Will Make You LOL
Article
From poop-emoji ? cupcakes to heart-shaped ❤️ fruit, this silly birthday party theme is sure to give your little one a smile ?.
Magical Unicorn Birthday Party Ideas for Kids
Article
From whimsical treats to dreamy decor, we've rounded up some of the best ideas for throwing a dazzling unicorn party of mythical proportions.
Cooking with Kids: How to Make Chocolate Truffles
Article
This step-by-step chocolate truffle how-to gives kids a fun food-science and cooking lesson in tempering chocolate.
10 Easy Dinners Kids Can Help Cook
Article
There's plenty that even the littlest helpers can do to help make quick work of mealtime prep.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com