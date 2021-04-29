Jonathan Kauffman

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: Portland, Oregon

Education: Macalester College

Expertise: Food, agriculture, regenerative agriculture, food history, organic movement, meat alternatives

- Author of Hippie Food, a history of the 1970s natural-food movement
- Former columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle Food & Wine section

Experience

Jonathan Kauffman is a James Beard Award-winning writer and editor who has focused on West Coast food, agriculture and restaurants for more than two decades. His work has appeared in EatingWell, Bon Appétit, The New Yorker, Seattle Weekly, Vice, The Wall Street Journal, Men's Health and Eater.

He cooked professionally for several years and worked as a restaurant critic in San Francisco and Seattle and as a food columnist before turning to writing, editing and content strategy.

Jonathan is the author of Hippie Food, a history of the 1970s natural-foods movement. He is a public speaker on the natural-foods movement for audiences across the country and has given many radio and television interviews on the topic.

His work has won awards from the James Beard Foundation, the International Association of Culinary Professionals, the Association of Food Journalists and the California Newspaper Publishers Association.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
What Are Carbon Credits—and How Can They Help Farmers Make Ends Meet?
Article
American farmers are cashing in on this new revenue stream. But can it really help the environment as much as proponents say? EatingWell digs into the controversy.
Advertisement
Is Grass-Fed Beef Better for the Environment?
Video
While global researchers urge you to limit beef consumption, scientists and farmers propose a different future for your burger.
2021 American Food Heroes
Article
Our fifth annual list of people who are changing the food world in innovative and meaningful ways. Each of these visionaries exemplifies what's possible when passion meets action.
How Patagonia Is Reshaping Sustainable Food Through Their Provisions Line
Article
Under co-founder, Birgit Cameron's, leadership, Patagonia Provisions has championed sustainable ingredients and helped spearhead a Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC).
How One Woman Is Advocating for the Health, Safety & Rights of Migrant Farm Workers
Article
Without migrant farm workers, there would be no food system. Here is what Mily Treviño-Sauceda and her grassroots organizations are doing to help.
Meet the Innovator Behind the Plant-Based Meat Movement
Article
Bruce Friedrich's Good Food Institute, which he founded in 2016, is committed to fighting climate change and reforming food systems via plant-based and lab-grown meat alternatives.
How One CSA Is Nourishing Underserved Communities & Supporting Black Woman-Owned Businesses
Article
The enrollment for the D.C-area CSA jumped from 150 to 1,200 in 2020.
Advertisement
How Guy Fieri Went From Flavortown to Feeding Frontline Workers
Article
Fieri helped raise more than $22 million for restaurant workers through the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
Meet Sean Sherman—the Sioux Chef Making Healthy Indigenous Food Accessible & Restoring Community Traditions
Article
Sean Sherman, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, secured funding to prepare and deliver 10,000 nutritious, culturally relevant meals to Native populations during the pandemic.
How One CSA Is Nourishing Underserved Communities & Supporting Black Woman-Owned Businesses
Article
The enrollment for the D.C-area CSA jumped from 150 to 1,200 in 2020.
How Guy Fieri Went From Flavortown to Feeding Frontline Workers
Article
Fieri helped raise more than $22 million for restaurant workers through the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
Meet Sean Sherman—the Sioux Chef Making Healthy Indigenous Food Accessible & Restoring Community Traditions
Article
Sean Sherman, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, secured funding to prepare and deliver 10,000 nutritious, culturally relevant meals to Native populations during the pandemic.
Chipotle Set New Standards for Sustainability on a Massive Scale—Here's How
Video
Check out how chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, helped the food giant promote sustainability through their business decisions and food offerings.
Meet the Woman Empowering Black Farmers to Fight Against Land Loss
Article
Shirley Sherrod co-founded the Southwest Georgia Project and New Communities, Inc. with her husband and has been dedicated to advocacy for most of her 73 years.
Advertisement
This Doctor Is Prescribing Food as Medicine, and It's Making Patients Healthier
Video
Timothy Harlan, executive director at the George Washington University Culinary Medicine Program, developed the "Health meets Food" nutrition and cooking curriculum for health professionals that's taught to medical students, residents and clinicians at over 60 medical schools and institutions across the country.
Why Land O'Lakes Is Turning to the Internet to Help Farmers Grow
Article
President & CEO of Land O'Lakes, Beth Ford, partnered with Microsoft to help bring broadband access and cutting-edge equipment to farmers.
Are Plant-Based Meats Really More Sustainable Than Beef? Here's What the Science Says
Video
Plant-based meats have muscled their way onto supermarket shelves and restaurant menus nationwide—billed as a more environmentally friendly alternative to beef. But are they, really? Here, we dig into the science for all you conflicted cheeseburger lovers.
This Company's Secret to Making Award-Winning Cheese? Robots
Article
Embracing technology has helped Jasper Hill Farm achieve high-quality, consistent artisan cheeses.
2020 American Food Heroes
Article
Our fourth annual list of people who are changing the food world in innovative and meaningful ways. Each of these visionaries exemplifies what's possible when passion meets action.
Meet the Woman Greening Up the Ocean & Atmosphere with Kelp
Article
President & CEO of Atlantic Sea Farms, Briana Warner, is using an unlikely plant to help clean up the ocean and more.
This CEO Is on a Mission to Eradicate Single-Use Packaging
Article
Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle & Loop, is creating innovative products to help people move towards a zero-waste lifestyle.
Advertisement
Meet the Woman Fighting Hunger in 60,000 Food Pantries Across the U.S.
Article
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, is on a mission to eradicate hunger in the U.S.
This Company Is Scaling Up Humanely Raised Pork
Article
See how one rancher took sustainable pork raising to a macro scale.
How Taco Bell Is Making Drive-Thru Better for You
Article
This registered dietitian is determined to give the well-loved chain a healthy upgrade.
How this CEO Is Creating Equal Access to Healthy Foods
Article
Sam Polk, CEO of Everytable, is bringing a unique business plan to his nonprofit to help create access to healthy meals for all.
Tyson Is Taking Plant-Based Mainstream—Here's How
Article
Justin Whitmore, Executive Vice President at Tyson, saw alternative proteins as an opportunity for the meat producing giant.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com