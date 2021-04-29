- Author of Hippie Food, a history of the 1970s natural-food movement - Former columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle Food & Wine section
Experience
Jonathan Kauffman is a James Beard Award-winning writer and editor who has focused on West Coast food, agriculture and restaurants for more than two decades. His work has appeared in EatingWell, Bon Appétit, The New Yorker, Seattle Weekly, Vice, The Wall Street Journal, Men's Health and Eater.
He cooked professionally for several years and worked as a restaurant critic in San Francisco and Seattle and as a food columnist before turning to writing, editing and content strategy.
Jonathan is the author of Hippie Food, a history of the 1970s natural-foods movement. He is a public speaker on the natural-foods movement for audiences across the country and has given many radio and television interviews on the topic.
His work has won awards from the James Beard Foundation, the International Association of Culinary Professionals, the Association of Food Journalists and the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
