John Ash
Grilled Salmon Soft Tacos
8
Fish tacos have become all the rage in recent years and are a specialty of the Pacific coast of Southern California and Mexico. This is a simple recipe: all the components can be made ahead of time and the fish grilled at the last moment. You can also use halibut, sea bass or tilapia in place of the salmon.
Oysters Rockefeller
New!
Invented at Antoine's in New Orleans in 1889, oysters Rockefeller was named for John D. Rockefeller, one of the richest Americans at the time, for its rich sauce. Antoine's has kept the original recipe secret, but basically it includes a cream sauce with spinach and other greens, flavored with Pernod or anisette. This version omits the cream sauce but is still full of flavor.
Green Goddess Sauce
3
Try this fresh approach to tartar sauce as an accompaniment for any fish or combine it with chunk light tuna as the base of a tuna salad.
Italian Mussels & Pasta
4
This combination of mussels with plenty of garlic, parsley, saffron and white wine was inspired by the Venetian soup zuppa de peoci, which is usually ladled over sliced crusty bread. Here we serve it over pasta. For a more elegant presentation you can remove the mussels from their shells before serving…but then again, who wants to be elegant? Enjoy!
Cilantro Crema
1
Turn an ordinary taco into something special with this creamy, herb-studded sauce in place of plain sour cream. It's traditionally made with Mexican crema, a tangy-sweet cultured cream; if it's available in your area, it can be used in place of the sour cream.
Citrus Salsa
New!
Try this chunky orange-lime salsa on fish tacos or serve it with tortilla chips.
Cabbage Slaw
2
Although it's not a traditional topping for American tacos, cabbage slaw is an essential ingredient when making fish tacos. This colorful, vinegar-dressed coleslaw can be made in just a few minutes. Use preshredded cabbage to make it even quicker.
Southeast Asian-Inspired Salmon Soup
2
A touch of chile-garlic sauce and hot sesame oil add heat to this delicately flavored salmon soup without being overpowering.
Oysters on the Half Shell with Mignonette Sauce
New!
It may seem a little intimidating to open an oyster, but after a little practice it gets easier. Classically oysters are served raw on the half shell with a little mignonette sauce, which refers in French to “black pepper,” but you can also enjoy them without any sauce at all.
Spicy Barbecued Oysters
1
If you're intimidated by shucking oysters--this recipe for barbecued oysters is for you. When you grill them, steam builds up inside the shells until they pop open. Then you slather a little garlicky red barbecue sauce on each oyster, put them back on the grill to get hot and bubbly, and you're done. At a party, bring your oysters to the grill and show your guests how it's done so they can barbecue their own.
