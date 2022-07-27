Johanna Silver

There's a growing movement to ditch your lawn in favor of native plants that attract pollinators and other beneficial critters.
Advertisement
Doing Some Garden Dreaming for Next Spring? Add Some New Varieties with Seeds From These Companies
Article
Things will be sprouting before you know it!
25 Ways to Win the Garden Season
Article
Get ready for a great big haul, thanks to these pro growing tips— on everything from which fruits and veggies to plant and how to water just enough, to natural ways to keep pests at bay. Plus, all new ways to cook your tomatoes, zucchini and more.