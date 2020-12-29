Johane M. Filemon, M.S., RDN

Title: Author

Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Education: B.S. in Exercise Science, Florida State University; B.S. in Dietetics, University of Georgia; M.S. in Food and Nutrition Science, University of Georgia

Expertise: Nutrition, food, gut health, anti-inflammatory diet

- EatingWell contributor since 2020
- Owner of Wonderfully Nutritious Solutions

 Experience

Johane Filemon, M.S., RDN, CLT, has been a writer with EatingWell since 2020, focusing on chronic inflammation, auto-immune diseases and cultural nutrition. She is a registered dietitian nutritionist with 15 years of experience in the field of nutrition and has been writing for more than five years. Her work has appeared in Essence, Local Now, Self and Reader's Digest.

She spent her early years in Haiti and grew up with a French chef in the household. There, she developed a love of food that expanded to encompass the effects of nutrition on health.

As a registered dietitian nutritionist, Johane's work focuses on finding the root causes of her clients' symptoms. Through her company, Wonderfully Nutritious Solutions, she has helped hundreds of people manage their health. This experience has provided her with insight into what can help people live a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. In her writing, Johane combines what she has learned in her years in private practice with evidence-based science to educate her readers.

She also loves to show others that healthy living does not equate to eliminating cultural identity, and that healthy is not defined by only one culture.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
Is White Rice Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Video
While white rice doesn't quite have the same healthy reputation as its higher-fiber counterpart, brown rice, it can absolutely be part of a healthy diet. Here we breakdown the nutrition content of white rice and share the benefits of this versatile grain.
Advertisement
Here's What Happens to Your Hormones As You Age
Video
As we age, hormone levels naturally shift, but apart from something like menopause, what else can we expect to experience? Read on to learn what happens to your hormones from age 20 on, plus what you can do to help support your hormones—and overall health—as you age.
The Fastest Way to Reduce Inflammation
Video
There are many factors that come into play when attempting to treat chronic inflammation. The speed at which the symptoms can be reversed will depend on your ability to mitigate those factors. And the sooner you do the sooner you'll find some relief.
Is Brown Rice Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says
Video
Is eating brown rice a better choice than white rice? Maybe not always. Here we break down the nutritional differences and talk about the importance of more than just nutrients when it comes to what's on your plate.
Why I Follow My Mom's Tradition of Making Haitian Soup Joumou on New Year's Day
Article
This winter squash soup commemorates Haiti's independence on January 1, 1804.
Soup Joumou
New!
This Haitian squash soup is a classic dish served on New Year's Day to commemorate Haiti's independence from France on January 1, 1804. The soup is traditionally made with calabaza squash—a winter squash that is also called green pumpkin. If you can't find calabaza, you can use butternut squash. Traditionally, the soup is made with beef, but you can substitute goat meat if preferred. If you are plant-based, a flavorful vegetarian version can be made by adding the homemade epis seasoning to the soup mixture while the vegetables are cooking. If using meat, be sure to allow it to marinate overnight for full flavor. Read more about this recipe in Why I Follow My Mom's Tradition of Making Haitian Soup Joumou on New Year's Day.
