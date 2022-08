Johane M. Filemon, M.S., RDN

AuthorLawrenceville, GeorgiaB.S. in Exercise Science, Florida State University; B.S. in Dietetics, University of Georgia; M.S. in Food and Nutrition Science, University of GeorgiaNutrition, food, gut health, anti-inflammatory dietEatingWell contributor since 2020- Owner of Wonderfully Nutritious SolutionsJohane FilemonM.S., RDN, CLT, has been a writer with EatingWell since 2020, focusing on chronic inflammation, auto-immune diseases and cultural nutrition. She is a registered dietitian nutritionist with 15 years of experience in the field of nutrition and has been writing for more than five years. Her work has appeared in Essence, Local Now, Self and Reader's Digest.She spent her early years in Haiti and grew up with a French chef in the household. There, she developed a love of food that expanded to encompass the effects of nutrition on health.As a registered dietitian nutritionist, Johane's work focuses on finding the root causes of her clients' symptoms. Through her company, Wonderfully Nutritious Solutions, she has helped hundreds of people manage their health. This experience has provided her with insight into what can help people live a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. In her writing, Johane combines what she has learned in her years in private practice with evidence-based science to educate her readers.She also loves to show others that healthy living does not equate to eliminating cultural identity, and that healthy is not defined by only one culture.EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us