JJ Goode

Title: Contributor

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Education: Vassar College

Expertise: Helping cooks write cookbooks, ethnic cuisines

- Co-author of best-selling cookbooks
- Nominated for two James Beard awards 

Experience

 JJ Goode is a food and travel writer and a highly regarded co-author of an impressive collection of cookbooks. This Brooklyn writer's work has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, EatingWell, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Gourmet and Every Day with Rachael Ray, among many other publications and websites.

JJ continues to do magazine and website writing but describes his main interest as helping chefs write cookbooks.

He has co-authored several cookbooks, including Pok Pok: Food and Stories from the Streets, Homes, and Roadside Restaurants of Thailand with Andy Ricker; A Girl and Her Pig with April Bloomfield; Truly Mexican and Tacos, Tortas, and Tamales with Roberto Santibañez; and Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking with Masaharu Morimoto.

The Norton Reader selected his Gourmet magazine essay, on cooking with one arm, for its anthology of nonfiction (13th edition), which includes writing from Barack Obama and Ernest Hemingway. JJ has been nominated twice for James Beard awards.

Chicken Tinga Quesadillas
New!
The key to this delicious quesadilla recipe is the zippy make-ahead chicken that's stewed with charred tomatoes and smoky chile powder, though canned tomatoes (especially the fire-roasted kind) and chipotles in adobo will do in a pinch. The spice level is up to you, so feel free to season to taste with chipotle.
Chongqing Chicken
New!
Traditionally, Chongqing chicken is made by encasing the meat in crunchy batter, like popcorn chicken but better. To make it at home, we decided to mimic the effect with a simple cornstarch dredge and just a little oil, sparing you both time and the stress of deep-frying. Practiced eaters focus their chopsticks on the meat, avoiding the many chiles and Sichuan peppercorns that give the dish its tongue-tingling character, but we encourage you to risk the lovely agony.
Chicken Empanadas
New!
Empanadas usually are served hot and blistered from the deep fryer, but home cooks will be glad that these baked healthier handpies offer similar pleasures without a trip into a vat of bubbling oil. The simple dough, similar to pie crust, comes together in a jiffy in the food processor. For a fun tweak, make the recipe into mini empanadas with 3-inch, rather than 6-inch, rounds of dough.
Chicken Shawarma with Yogurt Sauce
5
The key to cooking juicy chicken without a spit in this healthy recipe is high heat and dark meat. The yogurt in the marinade gives the chicken both its tender texture and its alluring char. More yogurt in the sauce, along with crunchy cucumbers and herbs, keeps the flavors bright.
Jakarta-Style Savory Rice Porridge (Bubur Ayam Betawi)
New!
We cut down the cooking time for this healthy chicken stew by fortifying store-bought broth with chicken and aromatics and then using the flavorful liquid to both simmer the rice and make the gravy. Try subbing 5 fresh curry leaves if you can't find the Indonesian bay leaves.
Filipino Chicken Adobo
1
Perhaps the most famous dish in the Filipino repertoire, chicken adobo has as many versions as there are cooks in the Philippines. Some recipes omit garlic, others add coconut milk, some feature brothy sauce, and others reduce that liquid to an intense glaze. Try this healthy recipe first (with plenty of white rice), then the next time around, go wild.
