JJ Goode is a food and travel writer and a highly regarded co-author of an impressive collection of cookbooks. This Brooklyn writer's work has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, EatingWell, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Gourmet and Every Day with Rachael Ray, among many other publications and websites.JJ continues to do magazine and website writing but describes his main interest as helping chefs write cookbooks.He has co-authored several cookbooks, including Pok Pok: Food and Stories from the Streets, Homes, and Roadside Restaurants of Thailand with Andy Ricker; A Girl and Her Pig with April Bloomfield; Truly Mexican and Tacos, Tortas, and Tamales with Roberto Santibañez; and Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking with Masaharu Morimoto.The Norton Reader selected his Gourmet magazine essay, on cooking with one arm, for its anthology of nonfiction (13th edition), which includes writing from Barack Obama and Ernest Hemingway. JJ has been nominated twice for James Beard awards.