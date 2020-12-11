Jim Romanoff
Berbere-Spiced Chicken & Lentil Stew
11
This chicken stew, generously seasoned with the Ethiopian spice mix berbere, is loaded with tomato and red lentils. Depending on brand, berbere spice blend can be rather spicy. For a less spicy stew, start with 3 tablespoons spice blend rather than 5.
Advertisement
Peach Custard Pie
4
We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
Banana-Blueberry Buttermilk Bread
21
The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries. To make muffins instead, see Muffin Variation.
Banana-Blueberry Muffins
20
The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries.
Chicken Saute with Mango Sauce
2
Here is one simple technique that guarantees juicy results every time. First, pound the chicken: making it thinner ensures quick and even cooking. Next, dredge the chicken lightly in seasoned flour, which helps it turn deep golden brown when sauteed. After the chicken is cooked, deglaze the skillet with broth, wine or a little water to make a pan sauce. The liquid loosens the flavor-boosting browned bits from the bottom of the pan, making a tastier sauce.
Orange-Miso Sauce
New!
Mild, nutty flaxseed oil, the richest plant source of omega-3 fatty acids, provides the perfect base for salty miso and sweet orange juice. This sauce is delightful over grilled eggplant, fish and chicken or used as a salad dressing.
Shiitake & Noodle Hot & Sour Soup
10
This vegetarian hot-&-sour-inspired soup is chock-full of tofu and vegetables, plus noodles to make it hearty enough for dinner.
Advertisement
Fennel & Pork Stew
3
This meltingly tender pork shoulder ragout has a savory broth that's full of fennel. White wine gives the stew a bright edge of acidity.
Swedish Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham
7
This yellow split pea soup has fresh ginger to give it a bright flavor. Use the best ham you can find to get the most flavor.
Shiitake & Noodle Hot & Sour Soup
10
This vegetarian hot-&-sour-inspired soup is chock-full of tofu and vegetables, plus noodles to make it hearty enough for dinner.
Fennel & Pork Stew
3
This meltingly tender pork shoulder ragout has a savory broth that's full of fennel. White wine gives the stew a bright edge of acidity.
Swedish Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham
7
This yellow split pea soup has fresh ginger to give it a bright flavor. Use the best ham you can find to get the most flavor.
Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew
31
Chicken thighs can take plenty of cooking without getting tough or drying out, which makes them perfect for the slow cooker. Here we braise them in Guinness stout along with hearty vegetables, with just the right amount of bacon for added savoriness.
Blueberries with Lemon Cream
4
Blending vanilla yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese creates a topping that's as virtuous as it is delicious. Any fresh berry can be used in this recipe.
Advertisement
Essential Ingredients of Middle Eastern Cooking
Article
Learn how to shop for and use these flavors of the Middle East, with everything from Baharat to Pomegranate Molasses to Za'atar Leaves.
A Very Festive Hanukkah Dinner Menu for the Festival of Lights
Article
Our Hanukkah dinner plan, including crispy latkes and pavlovas, is the perfect amount of healthy and traditional.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com