Jill Weisenberger, M.S., R.D., C.D.E, C.H.W.C., F.A.N.D.

Freelance WriterYorktown, Virginia: B.S. in Advertising and M.S. in Nutrition, University of FloridaDiabetes, prediabetes, nutrition, behavior change, motivation, healthy heart- Author of four books on diabetes and nutrition- Digital course creator: "Prediabetes Turnaround" and "Stick with It"Jill Weisenberger is an author and nationally recognized nutrition and diabetes expert with more than two decades of experience. She regularly writes articles for magazines and websites. Her work appears in EatingWell, Diabetic Living, Environmental Nutrition, Today's Dietitian, Kids Eat Right and Diabetes Forecast.She has worked in nutrition and diabetes in a variety of settings: hospital, research clinic, private practice, writer, speaker, author and college instructor.Jill knows that eating healthfully is hard to do, but it's not complicated. She guides readers and clients to sound nutrition information backed by evidence, not by fads or trends. With her degrees, credentials and experience, Jill shows people how to make small shifts in behavior and mindset to reap big rewards.She's written four books about nutrition and diabetes, including Prediabetes: A Complete Guide and The Overworked Person's Guide to Better Nutrition Among Jill's credentials are Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and Certified Health and Wellness Coach.She is a member of several national diabetes associations including the American Diabetes Association, American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Virginia Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and American Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists.