Jill Waldbieser
4 Myths About Breast Cancer—Fact or Fiction
Article
EatingWell busts the myths about what really impacts your odds of the disease, which is the second most common cancer (after skin cancers) among American women.
8 Hydrating Foods to Help You Meet Your Water Goals
Article
Here are some tasty ways to have your hydration and eat it, too.
The 6 Healthiest Ingredients to Look for in Pet Food
Article
Take care of your furry family members by choosing foods with these nutritious ingredients.
8 Simple Ways to Cut Back on Plastic in Your Food and at Home
Article
These tiny tweaks can make a huge impact!
6 Ways to Lighten Your Pet's Environmental Paw Print
Article
These small changes can make your furry friend a little more eco-friendly.
5 Surprising Health Benefits of Hot Baths
Article
Research shows a good soak can replicate the effects of cardiovascular exercise without moving a muscle.
9 Foods Dietitians Swear By for Better Sleep
Article
Yep, peanut butter and banana toast made the list!
What Is Mushroom Composting—and How It Can Help the Soil in Your Garden
Article
Mushroom compost may help your garden grow even more luscious—here's what you need to know.
How to Stop Gestational Diabetes from Becoming Type 2 Diabetes
Article
Up to 70 percent of pregnant people with gestational diabetes could develop diabetes later in life—here's how to lower your risk if you're expecting.
Where Does Vanilla Come From?
Article
This foundational flavor may have a reputation for being boring, but its origins are anything but.
7 Expert-Approved Tips for Hosting Your First Friendsgiving
Video
From recipes to entertaining ideas, these expert-backed tips will help your Friendsgiving run smoothly.
9 Friendsgiving Games That Are Way More Fun Than Football
Video
Make your Friendsgiving even more fun with these games made for a group!
How to Make a No-Cook Holiday Dessert Board for Friendsgiving
Video
Wow your friends with this impressive (but incredibly easy) dessert idea.
Eating More Fiber Could Help Ease PMS Symptoms, According to Research
Video
Yet another compelling more reason to add more fibrous foods to your diet!
This Common Cooking Mistake Could Be Making You Sick
Video
If you're using the same spatula or set of tongs all the way through cooking meat, you may want to read this.
Vanilla-Flavored Olive Oil Exists, and It's Perfect for Making Everything from Cookies to Pancakes
Article
You won't believe EVOO's sweeter side.
6 Holiday Baking Projects That Can Help Reduce Stress, According to Research
Article
Feeling stressed? It might be time to fire up the oven.
The Weird Reason Why You Should Always Salt Your Pineapple
Article
This hack is seriously amazing.
This Scrubbing Tool Helped Degrease the Inside of My Oven—No Chemicals Required
Article
This non-toxic, chemical-free kitchen stone is my secret to a clean kitchen.
10 Things You Should Never Put Down Your Garbage Disposal
Video
To avoid clogs and messes, avoid putting these things down your sink's garbage disposal.
When My Marriage and Job Ended, Cooking Helped Me Heal
Article
How cooking—and a recipe for ravioli—helped writer Jill Waldbieser heal from loss and heartache.
How to Marie Kondo Your Kitchen Without Throwing Everything Away
Article
Feeling the urge to overhaul your kitchen? You can still follow Marie Kondo's principles for tidying up, without feeling like you need to get rid of everything.
