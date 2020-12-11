Jessie Shafer, RD
Jessie Shafer, RD
Jessie Shafer, RD
Title: Registered Dietitian, Health Writer
Location: Westminster, Colorado
Education: B.S. in Journalism, Northwestern University; Didactic Program in Dietetics, Kansas State University
Expertise: Health, nutrition, food, special diets, meal planning, recipes, cookbooks, recipe development, diabetes, heart health, nutrition therapy
- Former editor-in-chief of Delicious Living magazine
- Full-time team member at The Real Food Dietitians website
Experience
Jessie Shafer, RD, is a former magazine editor turned contributing writer for health and food brands. As both a journalist and registered dietitian, Jessie has combined her love of writing and her health expertise to research and develop more than 500 print and digital articles, cookbooks, special interest publications, health influencer campaigns, speeches and professional materials.
She has 20 years' experience in magazines, websites, publishing, influencer marketing, product analysis, newsletters and public appearances. As the former senior nutrition editor at Diabetic Living magazine, Jessie developed and tested 500-plus new recipes. She also worked with dietitians in the Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen to assess recipe health and success.
Jessie has served as author or project manager of 125 print special-interest publications, magazine issues and cookbooks, and she has written more than 400 digital health articles, blog posts and recipes
As the former content director and director of influence at New Hope Network, Jessie built the New Hope Influencer Co-op, a network of 500-plus health and wellness influencers. The network tapped into influential health advocates, nutrition experts and bloggers to share trusted, research-backed health content with consumers and strengthen brand-consumer relationships. In that role, Jessie also created the New Hope Network Learning Lounge, a year-round continuing education platform for registered dietitians and other education-seeking credentialed health professionals.
Jessie won a Gold Addy Award for Original Book Series (Little Indulgence series) and managed the NEXTY Awards program, the pinnacle awards program for the natural products industry, for five years. She is a full-time team member at The Real Food Dietitians site.
She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Association of Health Care Journalists.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
Location: Westminster, Colorado
Education: B.S. in Journalism, Northwestern University; Didactic Program in Dietetics, Kansas State University
Expertise: Health, nutrition, food, special diets, meal planning, recipes, cookbooks, recipe development, diabetes, heart health, nutrition therapy
- Former editor-in-chief of Delicious Living magazine
- Full-time team member at The Real Food Dietitians website
Experience
Jessie Shafer, RD, is a former magazine editor turned contributing writer for health and food brands. As both a journalist and registered dietitian, Jessie has combined her love of writing and her health expertise to research and develop more than 500 print and digital articles, cookbooks, special interest publications, health influencer campaigns, speeches and professional materials.
She has 20 years' experience in magazines, websites, publishing, influencer marketing, product analysis, newsletters and public appearances. As the former senior nutrition editor at Diabetic Living magazine, Jessie developed and tested 500-plus new recipes. She also worked with dietitians in the Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen to assess recipe health and success.
Jessie has served as author or project manager of 125 print special-interest publications, magazine issues and cookbooks, and she has written more than 400 digital health articles, blog posts and recipes
As the former content director and director of influence at New Hope Network, Jessie built the New Hope Influencer Co-op, a network of 500-plus health and wellness influencers. The network tapped into influential health advocates, nutrition experts and bloggers to share trusted, research-backed health content with consumers and strengthen brand-consumer relationships. In that role, Jessie also created the New Hope Network Learning Lounge, a year-round continuing education platform for registered dietitians and other education-seeking credentialed health professionals.
Jessie won a Gold Addy Award for Original Book Series (Little Indulgence series) and managed the NEXTY Awards program, the pinnacle awards program for the natural products industry, for five years. She is a full-time team member at The Real Food Dietitians site.
She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Association of Health Care Journalists.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.