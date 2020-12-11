Jessie Price

Jessie Price was editor-in-chief of EatingWell magazine from 2013 until its last issue in April 2022. She began working with EatingWell in 2003 as a freelance recipe tester and soon after joined the team full time. She worked on 13 EatingWell cookbooks and authored the James Beard Award-winning The Simple Art of EatingWell. One of her favorite aspects of the job: tasting recipes in the EatingWell Test Kitchen. (She tasted more than 3,500 over the years!) Jessie also represented EatingWell across national and local media, appearing on NBC's Today show, TV Land's Best Night In and video news network Cheddar.



After graduating from Williams College with a bachelor's degree in art history, Jessie cooked in restaurants in California and Colorado. She went on to work in advertising in San Francisco before joining EatingWell. But food was always a major part of her life. She grew up outside of Philadelphia in a family fanatical about food, where the kitchen was the focus of all activity in the house. She spent summers with grandparents in Vermont, falling in love with the state from an early age. She now lives in Charlotte, Vermont, with her husband.