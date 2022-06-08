Jessica Yoon

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: Los Angeles, California

Education: B.A. in Art History and Economics, New York University; Grand Diplôme in Cuisine and Pâtisserie, Le Cordon Bleu Paris; M.A. in Food Studies, New York University

Expertise: Cooking, baking, food and culture

- Grand Diplôme in cuisine and pâtisserie from Le Cordon Bleu Paris
- 12-plus years' experience in the food industry

Experience

Jessica Yoon is a recipe developer, food writer and product innovation consultant with over a decade of experience working in the food industry. You can find her work on EatingWell, StarChefs and her blog, Jessica's Dinner Party.

Jessica Yoon has loved to cook, bake and eat for as long as she can remember. She turned her hobby into a profession when she decided to go to culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. She studied both cuisine and pâtisserie and graduated at the top of her class.

After a few years of working in the kitchen and as a product manager for café-bakery brands, Jessica went back to school to earn a master's degree in food studies at New York University. During her time there, she learned about the cultural, historical and sociological aspects of food.

Although professionally trained, Jessica also credits learning from many phenomenal home cooks, especially her mom. The knowledge she acquired by watching and cooking alongside those cooks—mostly women—has been invaluable to her.

