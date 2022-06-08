Jessica Yoon

How to Tell If Eggs Are Bad
Article
Not sure if your eggs are still good? Here are a few ways to check. Plus, learn what the "packing date" is and how best to store eggs.
Advertisement
Is that dusty bottle of apple-cider vinegar in your pantry still good? Here's what you need to know about apple-cider vinegar and its expiration date. Plus, how to store it and what to use in case you're out of apple-cider vinegar.
Does Honey Go Bad?
Video
Is that crystallized honey sitting in your pantry still OK to use? Here's what you need to know about honey and whether it ever expires.
Can You Freeze Figs?
Video
Freezing figs is a good idea! Here's everything you need to know.
There's a reason why figs have been eaten for centuries. (Spoiler alert: They're delicious and healthy.) Here's everything you need to know about what makes them so great, including how to eat figs, some varieties of figs, whether or not there's a wasp in your fig, the health benefits of figs and a couple of warnings about figs.
Sumos are an incredibly sweet, nutritious, and easy-to-eat citrus fruit.
Yuzu is a citrus fruit valued for its aromatic and flavorful juice and zest. Despite its complex profile, yuzu is surprisingly easy to use.
Advertisement