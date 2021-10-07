Jessica van Dop DeJesus

Jessica is a widely published travel and food writer, cook and photographer. She's the founder of the popular foodie travel website, The Dining Traveler, and the author of the coffee table book, The Dining Traveler Guide to Puerto Rico. Her writing has been featured in Travel Channel, EatingWell, Washington City Paper, Southern Living, and Telemundo publications. Her cooking series, The Dining Traveler Cooking Series, has garnered over 400,000 views in 18 months.


Jessica was raised in Guayama, Puerto Rico. She began traveling over twenty years ago as a young Marine. From serving as a translator in the Senegalese countryside to interviewing chefs in Peru, she loves learning about cultures, food and people. She has traveled to over fifty countries and lived in six. When she's not traveling, she's a home with her family in Washington, DC.

How Cooking Tostones with My Daughter Helps Me Share Our Puerto Rican Heritage
Article
Passing down the gift of crunch is an important tradition that keeps our family connected.
Advertisement
Tostones with Mayo-Ketchup Dipping Sauce
Rating: Unrated
New!
Tostones, crispy smashed fried plantains, are a beloved treat in Puerto Rico and the rest of the Caribbean. Enjoy them as an appetizer or serve them as a side with a plate of rice and beans. Read more about tostones.
My Parents' Coquito Always Brings Me Home
Article
Making this recipe for the Puerto Rican holiday drink is a way to connect to family near and far.
Coquito
Rating: Unrated
New!
The origins of coquito, a Puerto Rican creamy coconut- and rum-based cocktail, are not fully known. Some say it comes from Spain, and others say it comes from the United States. However, one thing is certain: coquito is a staple of the Puerto Rican holiday menu. But there's no reason you can't serve this as an indulgent after-dinner drink year-round. Most families have their unique coquito recipes, passed on from generation to generation. For best results, make the coquito one day ahead in order for the flavors to come together. For a nonalcoholic coquito, simply skip the rum. ¡Salud!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com