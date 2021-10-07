Jessica van Dop DeJesus

Jessica is a widely published travel and food writer, cook and photographer. She's the founder of the popular foodie travel website, The Dining Traveler, and the author of the coffee table book, The Dining Traveler Guide to Puerto Rico. Her writing has been featured in Travel Channel, EatingWell, Washington City Paper, Southern Living, and Telemundo publications. Her cooking series, The Dining Traveler Cooking Series, has garnered over 400,000 views in 18 months.

Jessica was raised in Guayama, Puerto Rico. She began traveling over twenty years ago as a young Marine. From serving as a translator in the Senegalese countryside to interviewing chefs in Peru, she loves learning about cultures, food and people. She has traveled to over fifty countries and lived in six. When she's not traveling, she's a home with her family in Washington, DC.