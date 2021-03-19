Jessica Migala

Jessica Migala is a health and fitness writer. Her work has appeared in more than 40 outlets. She focuses on a variety of topics such as diabetes prevention, vision care, nutrition, skincare, sleep health, pregnancy and post-partum care, among others. A graduate of Syracuse University, Jessica now lives in the Chicago suburbs with her two young sons, rescue beagle, and husband.
3-Day Meal Plan to Help You Sleep
Article
Watch what you eat—and when—and snooze well tonight.
Advertisement
What Your Dreams Could Be Telling You About Your Health
Article
We asked a medium to interpret what's going on underneath the surface—and she had some surprising things to say.
12 “Polite” Things You Do at Restaurants During the Pandemic That Are Actually Kind of Rude
Video
No, don’t pull down your mask so your server can hear you better.
7 Habits You Should Break If You're Trying to Exercise More
Video
Get in the groove—and meet a whole new fit you by throwing these workout "rules" to the side.
Hormones Might Be the Reason You're Getting Migraines—Here's What You Can Do About It
Article
Hormones may be to blame for those crippling migraines you're experiencing. We talked to a headache specialist about how to identify whether your migraines are related to hormones, plus actions to take to prevent—or at least lessen the severity of—them.
I Just Learned the Squash You're Buying at the Grocery Store Could Be from Last Year
Article
My mind is blown.
4 Hiking Tips for Beginners
Article
This guide will help you get ready to try out the trails near you.
5 Habits You Should Break If You're Trying to Get More Sleep
Video
Set a bedtime alarm, cue up a yummy scent and put away your phone.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What You Need to Know About Physical Activity & Diabetes
Article
Get up, get moving—and be safe.
These 5 People Will Make Managing Your Diabetes So Much Easier
Article
Having a team of people to help you manage your diabetes is key to success and stressing less.
These 5 Strategies Can Help You Get Through Allergy Season
Article
Say goodbye to sniffles.
8 Foods to Keep Blood Sugar in Check
Video
These healthy foods can help prevent prediabetes.
4 Surprising Health Benefits of Sunshine
Article
If you needed four more reasons to take advantage of sunny days, we have you covered.
4 Small Changes To Help You Prevent a Stroke, According to Science
Video
Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fortunately, about 80% of them are preventable. Here are smart places to start.
Is Dragon Fruit Healthy?
Article
Learn about the health benefits of pitaya (aka dragon fruit) and get delicious ideas for how to eat dragon fruit.
Advertisement
Eating Pizza Every Week Has Actually Made Me Healthier
Article
The more pizza I eat, the better I feel.
Can Elderberry Help Treat the Cold and Flu?
Video
This natural remedy can actually help your symptoms. Here's what the research says about the health benefits of elderberry and how you can use it to stay well this season.
What Are Pili Nuts—And Are They Good For You?
Article
The rich, buttery nut is actually packed with fat
Are Acai Bowls Healthy?
Article
These purple bowls have captured superfood status, but what's in them may surprise you.
How Healthy Is an Acai Bowl Anyway?
Video
These purple bowls have captured superfood status, but what's in them may surprise you.
Green Tea Is Good for Your Skin—Here's How to Use It
Video
You'd be surprised at what green tea can do.
Low-Carb Pastas to Try Instead of Classic Noodles
Video
Grab a fork and twirl up these low-carb pastas
Advertisement
Is Hummus a Healthy Food?
Article
Learn more about the health benefits of hummus and find out if hummus can help you lose weight.
30 Healthy Low-Carb Foods to Eat
Video
On a low-carb diet? Here's how and what to eat for balanced meals and snacks, including low-carb grains, proteins, fruits and vegetables.
8 Ways to Follow the Mediterranean Diet for Better Health
Video
What is the Mediterranean diet and how can you start eating one of the healthiest diets in the world? Here are easy ideas to get more Mediterranean diet foods into your life.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com