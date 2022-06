Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D.

Jessica Cording, M.S., RD, CDN, INHC, is a registered dietitian, health coach and author with a passion for helping people simplify their wellness routines and build sustainable healthy habits. She has written professionally about nutrition and wellness since 2010 and has authored two books. Her work has appeared in Forbes, Hello Giggles, Food & Wine and Shape.Jessica has nutrition counseling experience in clinical, outpatient, corporate wellness and private practice settings. Through her writing, consulting, public speaking and counseling, she works with individuals, corporations and the media to help make drama-free healthy living approachable and enjoyable. She is a regularly featured expert on wellness for national news outlets.She is the author of The Little Book of Game-Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety and the upcoming The Farewell Tour: A Caregiver's Guide to Stress Management, Sane Nutrition and Better Sleep . She also runs the Drama-Free Healthy Living podcast and has recorded guided meditations for Simple Habit.A big believer in the mental and physical benefits of exercise, Jessica is a certified Pilates mat instructor. She is also part of the Mindbodygreen Collective.She is a registered dietitian and a New York State-certified dietitian-nutritionist.