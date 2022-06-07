Jenny Dorsey

Title: Freelance Writer

Location: Los Angeles, California

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, University of Washington; Diploma in Culinary Arts, Institute of Culinary Education

Expertise: Food and culture; food, identity, politics; DEI within the food, beverage and hospitality industry

- Executive director of Studio ATAO nonprofit
- Award-winning chef and activist

Experience

Jenny Dorsey is a professional chef, author and speaker working at the intersection of food and social justice. She leads a nonprofit community think tank named Studio ATAO and runs her own culinary consulting business. Jenny has written for outlets such as The Washington Post, VICE, Eater and Food & Wine and often speaks on the politics of food.

Jenny has received widespread recognition for her work. She has been recognized as a Featured Chef by James Beard House and as a winner on the Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay. She was a finalist in the 2020 Best Editorial/Personal Photograph category of the International Association of Culinary Professionals Awards.

In pre-pandemic 2020, she gave her first TEDx Talk, titled "How Food Can Be a Source of Identity, Intimacy and Vulnerability."

