Jennifer Kushnier

20 Items at Aldi Under $10 You'll Want to Buy Forever
Video
Stock up on these affordable finds the next time you head to Aldi.
Cheesy Smothered Pork Chops with Garlicky Mushrooms & Kale
New!
Fans of French onion soup will love sinking their teeth into these smothered pork chops. Served with a mess of garlicky veggies, this is a weeknight winner.
Balsamic Steak with Brussels Sprout Slaw & Mustard Mashed Potatoes
New!
Tangy balsamic vinegar makes this steak recipe burst with flavor. With the slaw and potatoes, this balanced meal will satisfy anyone around your table.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Pickled Peaches & Herbed Couscous
New!
This recipe is super-versatile—just about any green that's hanging out in your crisper can be whirred into the garlicky sauce, and you can swap plums for the peaches and quinoa for the couscous.
Baked Halibut & Fennel Packets with Chickpea Salad
New!
These cute little baked halibut parcels are easy to assemble and even easier to clean up.
Ratatouille-Stuffed Peppers with Arugula-Farro Salad
1
This vegetable-packed dinner features the heat-loving produce that thrives before the cooler nights of fall set in.
Chicken Francese with Corn & Green Bean Salad
New!
This chicken francese gets its crispy and delicious exterior from a dredge with flour and egg; skip the breadcrumbs. Pair it with fresh vegetables like corn, tomatoes and green beans.
How to Have a Holiday Tailgate Party, Complete with a Hot Cocoa Bar
Article
These festive ideas will help you celebrate (and stay cozy) outside.
How to Start a "Wine Fairy" Group in Your Neighborhood
Article
Plus, everything you need to make a wine fairy basket your recipient will love.
How to Make an Adorable Hanging Planter from a Yogurt Cup
Article
Green up your space with this fun DIY project.
This Natural Cleaning System May Help Kill the Coronavirus
Article
The best part? This cleaning system is free of chemicals, dyes, fragrances and more.
5 Things You Should Never Put Under the Broiler
Video
If you're wondering what can be put under the broiler, read this list first.
16 Weight-Loss Tips and Tricks That Actually Work, According to Dietitians
Video
It's not all about diet and exercise (though they do help).
