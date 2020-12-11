Jennifer Kushnier

Stock up on these affordable finds the next time you head to Aldi.
Fans of French onion soup will love sinking their teeth into these smothered pork chops. Served with a mess of garlicky veggies, this is a weeknight winner.
Tangy balsamic vinegar makes this steak recipe burst with flavor. With the slaw and potatoes, this balanced meal will satisfy anyone around your table.
This recipe is super-versatile—just about any green that's hanging out in your crisper can be whirred into the garlicky sauce, and you can swap plums for the peaches and quinoa for the couscous.
These cute little baked halibut parcels are easy to assemble and even easier to clean up.
This vegetable-packed dinner features the heat-loving produce that thrives before the cooler nights of fall set in.
This chicken francese gets its crispy and delicious exterior from a dredge with flour and egg; skip the breadcrumbs. Pair it with fresh vegetables like corn, tomatoes and green beans.
