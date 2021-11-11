Jenni Ridall Lata

Title: Recipe Developer and Stylist

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Education: B.A. in Art History, University of Virginia; studied classic French culinary technique and philosophy at Le Cordon Bleu; M.B.A. with focus on Hospitality Revenue Management, College of Charleston

Expertise: Recipe development, home cooking, entertaining, Southern regional cuisine, restaurant operations

- 15-plus years experience in food & beverage
- Founder of TK Test Kitchen 

Experience

Jenni Lata is a recipe developer, food and prop stylist and restaurant consultant based in Charleston, South Carolina. Her work has appeared in national food magazines, including EatingWell, Southern Living, Garden & Gun and The Local Palate.

Jenni has worked for four James Beard Award-winning chefs, restaurateurs and cookbook authors, tested and developed hundreds of recipes, and written over a dozen specialized restaurant health department plans.

She is the founder of TK Test Kitchen, a culinary consulting firm that offers creative and administrative support to chefs, cookbook authors and culinary brands.

Jenni has been a behind-the-scenes culinary assistant, organizer and cook. She has tested, styled and developed recipes across all media platforms, including cookbooks, newspapers, print magazines and digital outlets. She is a member of the Charleston chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier.

Salad Primavera with Creamy Mustard Vinaigrette
This is a salad where the vegetables really shine and the lettuce plays a supporting role. It requires a bit of work up front to blanch all the veg, but the results are impressive.
Jardiniere
Is your garden booming? Making quick pickles is a low-pressure way to use up your bounty. Mix and match the vegetables as you see fit; just try to maintain a variety of textures and colors. Tip: After you finish a jar, use the leftover brine to make vinaigrette.
Sautéed Bok Choy & Hakurei Turnips
Hakurei (aka salad) turnips are small, sweet and tender, but you could substitute small purple-top or white turnips. If you use one of those varieties, peel and thinly slice them.
Veggie-Packed Okonomiyaki (Japanese Pancake)
This savory Japanese pancake is typically made only with cabbage. Our version includes zucchini and carrot too. Top with fried eggs to make it a meal.
Roasted Strawberry Panna Cotta
Roasting strawberries brings out their natural sweetness and creates a deep, jammy flavor that plays well with dark chocolate in this panna cotta recipe.
Pan-Seared Fish with Basil Oil & Cherry Tomato Vinaigrette
If you have a lot of basil, double the oil for this pan-seared fish recipe. It doesn't take any more time to make and it's delicious whisked into dressings, drizzled over grilled vegetables and used to make garlic bread. The same technique works well for lots of other herbs, too—think: tarragon, parsley, chives.
