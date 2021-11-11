Jenni Ridall Lata

This is a salad where the vegetables really shine and the lettuce plays a supporting role. It requires a bit of work up front to blanch all the veg, but the results are impressive.
Advertisement
Is your garden booming? Making quick pickles is a low-pressure way to use up your bounty. Mix and match the vegetables as you see fit; just try to maintain a variety of textures and colors. Tip: After you finish a jar, use the leftover brine to make vinaigrette.
Hakurei (aka salad) turnips are small, sweet and tender, but you could substitute small purple-top or white turnips. If you use one of those varieties, peel and thinly slice them.
This savory Japanese pancake is typically made only with cabbage. Our version includes zucchini and carrot too. Top with fried eggs to make it a meal.
Roasting strawberries brings out their natural sweetness and creates a deep, jammy flavor that plays well with dark chocolate in this panna cotta recipe.
If you have a lot of basil, double the oil for this pan-seared fish recipe. It doesn't take any more time to make and it's delicious whisked into dressings, drizzled over grilled vegetables and used to make garlic bread. The same technique works well for lots of other herbs, too—think: tarragon, parsley, chives.