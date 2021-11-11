Jen Rose Smith

Wild Asparagus with Scrambled Eggs Rating: Unrated New!

Spring brings a lush carpet of blooms to the hills of Cyprus and sends food-loving foragers out hunting for wild asparagus. Cooked with eggs and potatoes, it's a simple scramble that's often served as one of several small plates at dinner. You can find wild asparagus in the U.S. as well; otherwise, shop for stalks that are as young and tender as possible. (Adapted from Munevver Gurel.)