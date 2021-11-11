Jen Rose Smith

Learn how to make rice pudding with this recipe, which features a pistachio and cinnamon topping.
See how his small plot matured to feed his community and provide produce to food pantries.
A long braise in the oven yields fork-tender results for a tough cut of lamb. Cinnamon, oregano, garlic and lemon infuse the lamb shoulder with Mediterranean aromas, while a final scattering of pomegranate arils provides a burst of color and crunch.
Cyprus Is an Island Divided: Here's How One Woman Is Using Food to Help Heal the Island's Fractures
No matter whether Turkish or Greek, food traditions are a vital part of family, identity and pride.
Two Cypriot specialties--good olive oil and fresh lemons--lend sunny flavor to this simple bean dish, served as a side in Cyprus. Chard adds a hearty touch. Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt, or nondairy yogurt to keep it vegan, for a meatless meal.
Spring brings a lush carpet of blooms to the hills of Cyprus and sends food-loving foragers out hunting for wild asparagus. Cooked with eggs and potatoes, it's a simple scramble that's often served as one of several small plates at dinner. You can find wild asparagus in the U.S. as well; otherwise, shop for stalks that are as young and tender as possible. (Adapted from Munevver Gurel.)
Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
Purslane is a nutrient-packed green with a bright, lemony flavor and delicate crunch. Many gardeners in the U.S. consider it a weed, but Cypriots use it to make refreshing salads. If it isn't growing in your own yard, try calling a local vegetable farmer, who might be pleased to give some away, or you can order it from melissas.com or chefs-garden.com. Watercress makes a peppery substitute in this simple salad recipe.