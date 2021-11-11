Jen Rose Smith
Rice Pudding with Pistachios
New!
Learn how to make rice pudding with this recipe, which features a pistachio and cinnamon topping.
Advertisement
How One Man Went From Backyard Gardener to Farming for Food Banks
Article
See how his small plot matured to feed his community and provide produce to food pantries.
Slow-Cooked Lamb with Lemons & Pomegranate
New!
A long braise in the oven yields fork-tender results for a tough cut of lamb. Cinnamon, oregano, garlic and lemon infuse the lamb shoulder with Mediterranean aromas, while a final scattering of pomegranate arils provides a burst of color and crunch.
Cyprus Is an Island Divided: Here's How One Woman Is Using Food to Help Heal the Island's Fractures
Article
No matter whether Turkish or Greek, food traditions are a vital part of family, identity and pride.
Vegan Black-Eyed Peas
1
Two Cypriot specialties--good olive oil and fresh lemons--lend sunny flavor to this simple bean dish, served as a side in Cyprus. Chard adds a hearty touch. Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt, or nondairy yogurt to keep it vegan, for a meatless meal.
Wild Asparagus with Scrambled Eggs
New!
Spring brings a lush carpet of blooms to the hills of Cyprus and sends food-loving foragers out hunting for wild asparagus. Cooked with eggs and potatoes, it's a simple scramble that's often served as one of several small plates at dinner. You can find wild asparagus in the U.S. as well; otherwise, shop for stalks that are as young and tender as possible. (Adapted from Munevver Gurel.)
Traditional Greek Tahini Dip
New!
Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
Advertisement
Purslane, Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Mint
New!
Purslane is a nutrient-packed green with a bright, lemony flavor and delicate crunch. Many gardeners in the U.S. consider it a weed, but Cypriots use it to make refreshing salads. If it isn't growing in your own yard, try calling a local vegetable farmer, who might be pleased to give some away, or you can order it from melissas.com or chefs-garden.com. Watercress makes a peppery substitute in this simple salad recipe.
Traditional Greek Tahini Dip
New!
Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
Purslane, Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Mint
New!
Purslane is a nutrient-packed green with a bright, lemony flavor and delicate crunch. Many gardeners in the U.S. consider it a weed, but Cypriots use it to make refreshing salads. If it isn't growing in your own yard, try calling a local vegetable farmer, who might be pleased to give some away, or you can order it from melissas.com or chefs-garden.com. Watercress makes a peppery substitute in this simple salad recipe.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com