Jeff Nathan

Recipe ContributorLivingston, NJUnited States Navy; Culinary Institute of America; Culinology & Food Science, Rutgers UniversityRestaurants & catering, menu development, ideation, research & development, market trends, project data management, culinary concepts, recipe formulations, manufacturing & trial support, product recipesChef Jeff Nathan is the director of culinary development for the Russo's Hospitality Group, working throughout several divisions including restaurant, catering and manufacturing. Previously, he served as the executive chef and CEO of Abigael's Restaurant Group, one of New York's finest dining establishments. Currently, Abigael's provides upscale catering services to Fortune 500 corporations and sports arenas, including the Jeff Nathan Abigael's Concession at Madison Square Garden.Jeff was the chef/host of the PBS television series New Jewish Cuisine, which was nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award for Best National Cooking Series. He has won several culinary contests, including the James Beard National Chili Cook-off and an episode of Throwdown with Bobby Flay. He is renowned for his teaching skills and has toured the country enabling fundraising organizations to provide their donors with first-rate entertainment, knowledge and the creativity of several cooking styles. His cookbooks, Adventures in Jewish Cooking and Jeff Nathan's Family Suppers, are available worldwide. As an educator, he is proud to be on the advisory board of New Jersey's Culinary Arts Program at Hudson County Community College.Jeff was a culinary consultant for the Hain Celestial Group, and culinary director for Empire Poultry. He is currently the culinary director for Royal Wine Corporation and Kedem/Kayco Industries, as well as Russo's Fresh Gourmet. Working directly within the research and development branch, Jeff creates many of the new products on the market shelves. These products specialize in the natural, organic and kosher market segments. He has also consulted on product development for a several other companies, including Trader Joe's, Celestial Seasonings and Terra Chips.Interspersed with this work, Jeff has consulted on the opening of several restaurants in New York and New Jersey, developing kitchen design, menu creation, employee and office management facets. He's a frequent media celebrity as well. Holiday segments on television and radio shows, as well as write-ups in various magazines and a variety of national newspapers keep him in the spotlight. He's also a features food writer for several print and online magazines, where he offers recipes and covers a wide variety of food and holiday topics.Jeff is a member of the International Association of Culinary Professionals, the Research Chefs Association, the Institute of Food Technologists and the Bread Bakers Guild of America.