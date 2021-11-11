Jasmine Smith is a recipe developer and tester at Dotdash Meredith. In pursuit of her lifelong culinary passion, she earned a B.A. in culinary nutrition from Johnson & Wales University. Following college, Jasmine was selected for the James Beard Foundation's Women's Leadership Program in recognition of her emerging leadership talent in the culinary field. She has worked in a variety of farm-to-table restaurants in New York City and Chicago. Her experience also includes participating in the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen multiple times, where she had the opportunity to work with some of the nation's top chefs.