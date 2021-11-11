Jasmine Smith is a recipe developer and tester at Dotdash Meredith. In pursuit of her lifelong culinary passion, she earned a B.A. in culinary nutrition from Johnson & Wales University. Following college, Jasmine was selected for the James Beard Foundation's Women's Leadership Program in recognition of her emerging leadership talent in the culinary field. She has worked in a variety of farm-to-table restaurants in New York City and Chicago. Her experience also includes participating in the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen multiple times, where she had the opportunity to work with some of the nation's top chefs.
This simple tuna and macaroni salad is easy to pack and enjoy for work or school. The celery and bell pepper add a refreshing crisp crunch while the dressing, packed with flavor from dill, Dijon and lemon juice, complements the tuna.
This lightened-up version of stuffed cabbage uses lean ground beef and less sugar than the traditional recipe—but is every bit as delicious. The sauce sinks into the cabbage rolls while baking, which helps deepen the flavors.
These cabbage steaks are super tender and slightly caramelized with a crispy panko breadcrumb mixture on top. These are easy enough to make for a weeknight dinner, yet special enough for a weekend dinner party.
There is something for everyone in this Tater Tot breakfast casserole. It's crunchy on top and soft in the center with the bottom layer packed with vegetables and crumbled turkey sausage. The eggs hold everything together. This easy breakfast casserole is perfect for the holidays when you need to feed a hungry crowd.
These blueberry-lemon cupcakes are so light and delicious, it's hard to eat just one! The blueberries burst in your mouth and the glaze gives an extra boost of sweet-tart lemon flavor. Serve these easy cupcakes at a grown-up birthday party, bridal shower or brunch.
Don't throw away your butternut squash seeds; roast them instead! Roasted butternut squash seeds make a great snack or salad topper. Enjoy them plain or jazzed up with one of the variations below. This recipe can be doubled or tripled depending on how many seeds you have, and you can also use this basic recipe for other types of squash seeds, such as acorn.
Butternut squash gets tender with slightly crispy edges when it's cooked in the air fryer. The simple seasonings here complement the subtle sweetness from the squash. Serve this quick and easy side dish with just about anything, from roast chicken to pork.
This silky kabocha squash soup has a warm flavor profile and a slight spicy kick from Fresno chile. Apple adds a nice tang and sweetness to complement the coconut milk. Enjoy this vegan soup as a starter course to a fall meal, or double the serving size and serve with a green salad for a full meal.
This easy soup is a great way to showcase the versatility of spaghetti squash. Sweet Italian sausage pairs well with the subtle sweetness of the squash. The broth that coats the thin strands of spaghetti squash is flavorful and light.
This acorn squash casserole is smooth and creamy. The Parmesan cheese gives it the perfect amount of savoriness, while the breadcrumbs add an herby crunch. This easy casserole would be great with any fall meal, and is sure to become a new Thanksgiving favorite.
The broccoli in this simple shrimp-and-broccoli stir-fry absorbs the flavors of the sauce, which also coats the shrimp perfectly. The ingredients can be prepped ahead of time and whipped together in about 15 minutes, making this meal ideal for busy weeknights.
This simple strawberry tart shines with the natural sweetness of fresh strawberries. A lightly sweetened cream cheese filling holds the berries in place, while a light glaze of strawberry jam gives the tart an extra boost of strawberry flavor.
You won't miss the meat in this easy vegetarian split pea soup. We use finely grated Parmesan cheese to infuse the soup with a rich, savory flavor. Fresh thyme leaves add floral notes, with extra added for an attractive garnish before serving.
This comforting, low-carb chicken soup is packed with veggies. Chicken thighs add rich flavor and remain tender after simmering in the soup. The lemon juice added at the end brings a lovely hint of brightness.
These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.
This pesto chicken quinoa bowl is packed with herbs from the basil pesto and the Italian spice mix and gets a slight kick of heat from the red pepper. If you enjoy the flavor profile, this dish can also be made with orzo in place of quinoa.