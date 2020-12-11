Jane Burnett, RD, LD

Best Crackers for Diabetes
Article
Looking for a nutritious and delicious cracker to snack on? Try one of our 18 cracker winners or finalists that are dietitian-approved and taste-tested. We conducted blind taste panels with more than 100 people, including people with diabetes, and named the top-rated crackers the winners of our Diabetic Living What to Eat contest.
Advertisement
We've got your best picks for sweet snacks right here! These sweet diabetic snacks received the nutrition check mark from dietitians and taste approval from people like you. We conducted blind taste panels with more than 100 people, including people with diabetes, and awarded the top-rated brownies, cookies, bars, and graham snacks our Diabetic Living What to Eat seal of approval.
Here's what you need to know about the safety of sugar substitutes, what they're in, and how to use them to your advantage.