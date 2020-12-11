Jane Black

Diet for a Small Planet transformed the way our nation thought about food production and the environment. We spoke with author Frances Moore Lappé about what's changed—and the work that remains.
Taché Figueroa, 31, shopper for goceries with her family, (eldest daughter) Janiyah, 11, (son) Luis Jr, 9, (youngest daughter) Raven, and her husband, Louis, 31, at Shaws supermarket in Brockton, Massachusetts.
Good Food for All
Today, more Americans than ever—a staggering 50 million people—are experiencing hunger. And a lack of nutritious food goes way beyond grumbling bellies, increasing the risk of conditions like obesity, heart disease and diabetes and disproportionately affecting people of color. EatingWell examines the barriers to getting food—healthy food—and what is being done to help.
Originally prepared in the wood-burning hearths of Italian homes, this peasant-style healthy vegetable soup recipe is simple to make in a modern oven. Brimming with artichokes, mushrooms, zucchini and leeks, this easy soup heats up the house as it becomes the perfect warming meal.
Our annual American Food Heroes list honors 10 people doing amazing things to make food better in our country—whether it's through uniting cultures through food, finding innovative ways to feed the hungry or thinking outside the box to reduce food waste.
Breaking bread and sharing food around the world helped Bourdain break down barriers—and his legacy lives on.
Extreme couponing plus a strong desire to give back and help others has been a recipe for sucess for Lauren Puryear.
Pete Malinowksi founded the Billion Oyster Project to restore New York Harbor. Learn how he's helping NYC, one oyster shell at a time.
Chef Ann Cooper has long been a champion for better school lunches—and she's not done.
Jim Perdue is changing the way Perdue raises their chickens and having a big impact on the industry.