Jane Black
The Original Book on Earth-Friendly Eating Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary
Article
Diet for a Small Planet transformed the way our nation thought about food production and the environment. We spoke with author Frances Moore Lappé about what's changed—and the work that remains.
Good Food for All
Article
Today, more Americans than ever—a staggering 50 million people—are experiencing hunger. And a lack of nutritious food goes way beyond grumbling bellies, increasing the risk of conditions like obesity, heart disease and diabetes and disproportionately affecting people of color. EatingWell examines the barriers to getting food—healthy food—and what is being done to help.
Baked Vegetable Soup
15
Originally prepared in the wood-burning hearths of Italian homes, this peasant-style healthy vegetable soup recipe is simple to make in a modern oven. Brimming with artichokes, mushrooms, zucchini and leeks, this easy soup heats up the house as it becomes the perfect warming meal.
2019 EatingWell American Food Heroes
Article
Our annual American Food Heroes list honors 10 people doing amazing things to make food better in our country—whether it's through uniting cultures through food, finding innovative ways to feed the hungry or thinking outside the box to reduce food waste.
Anthony Bourdain Brought Cultures and People Together Through Food
Article
Breaking bread and sharing food around the world helped Bourdain break down barriers—and his legacy lives on.
How A Single Mom Used Coupons to Feed the Hungry More Than 100,000 Meals
Article
Extreme couponing plus a strong desire to give back and help others has been a recipe for sucess for Lauren Puryear.
Meet the Man Bringing One Billion Oysters to NYC
Article
Pete Malinowksi founded the Billion Oyster Project to restore New York Harbor. Learn how he's helping NYC, one oyster shell at a time.
This OG Renegade Lunch Lady Has Brought Healthier School Lunches to Thousands of Kids
Article
Chef Ann Cooper has long been a champion for better school lunches—and she's not done.
How Listening to Consumers Helped Perdue Chicken Go Antibiotic Free
Article
Jim Perdue is changing the way Perdue raises their chickens and having a big impact on the industry.
Meet the Farmer Turned CEO Who Pushed for Stricter Organic Standards and Values Farmers Above Profits
Article
The founding farmer of Organic Valley has shaped organic food more than most. See how this self-described old hippie has been an industry pioneer.
Meet the Woman Helping Starbucks Eliminate 1 Billion Plastic Straws Each Year From Ending Up In Our Oceans and Landfills
Article
Rebecca Zimmer heads up all things environmental at Starbucks. And plastic straws are only the beginning for the coffee company.
How the Country's Largest Grocery Store Is Helping Hundreds of Thousands of People Eat Healthier
Article
Kroger's Colleen Lindholz is helping make over America's grocery carts, one small choice at a time.
How This Man Is Helping Cut Down On Food Waste, One Avocado at a Time
Article
We waste billions of tons of food each year (that's a lot!). Apeel, a revolutionary coating for fruits and vegetables, helps fresh produce stay fresh two to three times longer to help cut down on food waste.
Bees Help Grow Over 35 Percent of Our Food Crops. Meet the Woman Trying to Save Them.
Article
Beth Robertson-Martin and General Mills are working to protect pollinators—and our food supply.
Stuffed Eggplant
4
In this Italian stuffed eggplant recipe, fresh breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese and parsley make a simple, yet delicious filling for an “inside-out” eggplant Parmesan. Serve these stuffed eggplants as a light dinner along with a big salad.
2017 American Food Heroes
Article
EatingWell's first annual list of the top 10 leaders making food better right now.
Mascarpone-Stuffed Figs
New!
A creamy, honey-scented mascarpone filling makes this fresh fig recipe luxurious, yet still lets the fruit be the star. Serve these pretty stuffed figs to top off a special meal.
The Guru of Grass-Fed Beef
Article
How one man made small changes that added up big-time to better, healthier and more sustainable beef.
