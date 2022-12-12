Jan Valdez

Title: Content Update Editor



Location: Chicago, Illinois



Education: B.A. in Culinary Arts, The Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago



Expertise: Recipe development, recipe testing, writing and editing



- Senior culinary specialist at Weber Inc.

- Former product development test kitchen assistant for Pampered Chef



Experience



Jan Valdez has years of experience working in test kitchens, primarily in research and development and product development. Her experience in the Good Housekeeping test kitchen in New York City launched a career in professional test kitchens. Along with being a recipe developer and recipe tester, she is also a food photographer and food stylist. Her work has been published in various food magazines and cookbooks.