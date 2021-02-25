Jaime Milan

Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits.

5 Things I’m Buying Myself to Get a Little Healthier This Spring
Article
Simple changes add up, right?
Advertisement
Reese Witherspoon Is Starting a Cooking Show—Here’s Everything We Know
Article
It's inspired by her book club picks and the recipes look AMAZING.
Ina Garten’s Romantic Playlist Is Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Video
Her go-to set includes Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” so you know she means business.
This Farmers' Market Bag Has Divided Pockets to Protect Your Produce
Article
Say goodbye to squished berries and stained bags. 
KitchenAid's New Color of the Year Is Called 'Honey,' and It’s Just as Sweet and Calming as It Sounds
Article
KitchenAid’s 2021 color of the year is exactly what we need to brighten up our kitchens.
This Tea Tastes Like Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, and I Can’t Stop Drinking It
Article
This cozy, dessert-like tea is getting me through winter, one mug at a time.
Pancake Balls Are the Cutest Weekend Breakfast—and This Pan Will Help You Make Them in Minutes
Article
If you've never had stuffed pancakes, get yourself this pan ASAP.
Aldi Is Selling $13 Fiddle Leaf Fig Trees to Make Your Space a Little Greener
Article
Run, don't walk! This Aldi find won’t last long.
Advertisement
5 Gifts Under $40 to Buy Yourself This Valentine’s Day
Article
Because self-love is just as important as romantic love.
3 Things That Have Made Me Feel Happier and More Energetic This Winter
Article
Who couldn’t use a little extra pep in their step right now?
These 5 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night at Home Are Giving Me Major Heart Eyes
Article
They’re *perfect* for Valentine’s Day!
The #1 Thing That Motivates Me to Work Out in the Mornings
Article
And no, it’s definitely not my willpower.
3 Things I’m Buying Myself to Get a Little Healthier in 2021
Article
New year, new me? 
These Are My 3 Favorite Ways to Practice Self-Care Around the Holidays
Article
We could all use a little extra R&R after this crazy year.
These 6 Charcuterie Tricks from The BakerMama Have Changed My Snack Board Game
Article
Maegan Brown, who runs the viral Instagram account The BakerMama, gave me her best snack board-making tips.
Advertisement
I Love Gifting Plants for the Holidays—Here Are 5 of My Favorites You Can Buy Online
Article
They’re the perfect present for the person who has everything.
Trader Joe’s Is Selling a Dog Biscuit Baking Mix That’s Perfect for Crazy Pet Parents
Article
Gift it to your favorite dog paw-rent or furry friend!
10 Best Holiday Gifts for Pets, Because They're Part of Your Quaran-team Too
Article
Paging all animal lovers—this is the ultimate pet gift guide!
These Rubbermaid Meal-Prep Containers Are Perfect for Healthier Eating—and They’re on Major Sale Right Now
Article
Thanks to Walmart’s Black Friday deals, these Rubbermaid containers are on major discount.
10 Self-Care Gifts Under $50 That We All Deserve After This Insane Year
Article
One for you...and one for me.
I Write About Food All Day—Here Are the 10 Food Gifts That Are Actually Worth Giving 
Article
Whether you’re putting together a food gift basket or shipping a tasty surprise to a loved one, you can’t go wrong with any of these picks.
You Can Buy a Full Thanksgiving Meal at Aldi for Just $30
Article
Research from the American Farm Bureau found the national average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 costs $48.91, nearly $19 more than if you shopped at Aldi.
Advertisement
This Is My Favorite Hostess Gift to Give Around the Holidays—and, No, It’s Not Wine
Article
It’s totally unique and insanely easy to DIY.
The Gift I'm Giving Everyone This Year Is Under $15—and Totally Customizable
Article
Bonus: You can buy all of them online.
This Easy Hocus Pocus Party Menu Includes “Black Flame Candle” Cocktails and a “Snack-ery Binx Board”
Article
This easy and festive party menu will put a spell on your guests.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com