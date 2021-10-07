Jaclyn Konich, M.P.H, RD

Jaclyn Konich is a registered dietitian and associate nutrition editor for EatingWell, where she edits the Good Life section of the magazine. She completed her dietetic internship and master's degree in public health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has undergraduate degrees in government and nutrition from Texas Woman's University. In the decade that she has been studying and working in nutrition, she's done everything from nutrition education at a food bank to advising the US Surgeon General to publishing cookbooks for the American Diabetes Association.

Jaclyn loves cooking and wants everyone else to love it, too. She's particularly fond of making homemade pasta, a skill that combines her love of Italian food and handicrafts. When she's not meticulously hand-shaping orecchiette, she's usually petting her dog, Lemon, or watching bad movies with her husband.