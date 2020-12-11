Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDCES

You can find farro in most grocery stores, near the rice. If you can't find farro, you can use wheat berries or brown rice instead; cook according to package directions.
Eggs are one of the cheapest sources of protein. And they offer a delicious and easy avenue for getting veggies, like in this frittata. Using frozen vegetables saves prep time, too.
When you boil eggs ahead of time, it's easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.
This lightened-up version of the classic eggplant pasta dish swaps out some of the cheese and uses protein-rich lentil pasta.
Using applesauce in the peanut dressing lends a sweet, tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with shrimp.
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
Add more veg into your day with this diabetes-friendly meal plan that puts plants at the center.
This dish is inspired by the traditional New Orleans dish of red beans and rice, but adds plenty of roasted vegetables.
Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!