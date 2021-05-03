Ivy Manning
26 Simple Ways to Waste Less in The Kitchen Every Day
Article
There are so many small things each of us can do on a daily basis to reduce food waste. Here's an easy-to-use guide to get started today, plus delicious recipes to make it that much easier to do your part.
Magic Chocolate Drizzle
Drizzle this homemade Magic Shell chocolate topping over ice cream; it will firm up and create a crunchy shell as it cools.
Use-It-Up Vegetable Soup
This vegetable soup recipe is the perfect way to use any vegetables that are in the fridge, from broccoli stems to wilted kale and wrinkly carrots.
Banana-Chocolate Chip Cake
Overripe bananas are naturally sweet, so you can use less sugar to make this cake.
Vegetable Rösti with Poached Eggs
Potato rösti gets a nutrition boost when you add other veggies like cabbage, broccoli stems or dark leafy greens.
Vegetable Panade
This cheesy vegetable casserole is a tasty way to use leftover roasted vegetables.
Any-Brine Chicken with Herb Pan Sauce
The salt in brine breaks down connective tissue in the chicken, making it more tender. Plus the brine infuses the meat with extra flavor and moisture, keeping it extra juicy when cooked.
Wilted Greens Dog Treats
These homemade dog treats are a great way to use up wilted salad greens, like kale, arugula or spinach.
Spent Coffee Grounds Ice Cream
Grounds from your morning cup of joe can be repurposed both in and out of the kitchen. Here, we use spent coffee grounds to make a creamy, smooth ice cream.
Feta & Zucchini Muffins
Plenty of shredded zucchini keeps these savory muffins moist. Feta and dill lend them Greek-inspired flavor.
Spicy Chicken & Mango Collard Green Wraps
Be sure to carefully cut out the thickest part of the center rib and stem of the collard greens so the wraps can be tightly rolled up. Serve with extra hot sauce for those who like a little kick.
Smoked Salmon Brown Rice Onigiri
These Japanese rice triangles can be made simply with seasoned rice or filled with vegetables or protein. Cooking a bit of starchier short-grain white rice with the brown ensures they hold together—but still gives you a filling dose of fiber.
Sweet Potato, Tofu & Pea Phyllo Dough Samosas
The dipping sauce calls for tamarind concentrate, which can vary in thickness. If the brand you choose is quite dense, thin the sauce with a bit of water to make it dunkable.
Edamame with Ginger Salt
Add zing to convenient frozen edamame with easy homemade seasoning. You'll have leftover ginger salt—try a sprinkle on steamed or roasted veggies.
Italian Deli Salad
An antipasto lover's dream—amped up with plenty of veggies. Adding the arugula on top keeps the greens from wilting when you pack it to go.
Individual Seven-Layer Dip in Jars with Baked Tortilla Chips
These little jars are like nachos for the road—with plenty of protein from zesty black beans and taco-spiced Greek yogurt, heart-healthy fats from avocado and a little crunch from toasted corn. Homemade baked tortilla strips are a perfect dip delivery system; their length helps you dig out every last bite from the portable jars.
The Best Food Storage Containers for Hiking
Article
These reusable containers are perfect for bringing trail-friendly snacks wherever you go.
Curried Parsnip & Apple Soup
This creamy parsnip and apple soup recipe has amazing flavor from the combination of curry powder, coriander, cumin and ginger. Be sure to use fresh curry powder when making this soup. Not sure if yours is fresh? Open the jar: the aroma should meet your nose immediately. Serve with flatbread or whole-wheat rolls.
Spelt Indian Flatbread
This healthy, whole-grain Indian flatbread recipe, known as chapati, is a breeze to throw together at a moment's notice and is ideal for scooping up dal and other thick soups. Spelt is a whole grain related to wheat that adds a nutty flavor, but whole-wheat flour works well too.
Winter Vegetable Dal
This southern-Indian-inspired vegetable dal recipe is rich and creamy thanks to light coconut milk and gets exotic flavor from spice-infused coconut oil. Serve with flatbread or naan.
Spaetzle
In this German-inspired spaetzle recipe, whole-grain mustard adds zesty flavor to these homemade egg noodles. Serve these little dumplings with roasted chicken, meatballs or sauerbraten, the classic German pickled roast beef traditionally accompanied by spaetzle.
Chickpea, Chorizo & Spinach Soup
Chorizo lends this Mediterranean-inspired spinach soup recipe a smoky paprika flavor, and since the chorizo is sautéed first, much of the fat is drained away. Be sure to buy dry-cured, salami-style Spanish chorizo, not soft, Mexican-style sausage by the same name.
