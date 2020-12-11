Isadora Baum

Title: Freelance Writer

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Education: Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Writing, Northwestern University

Expertise: Healthy eating and recipes; healthy meal plans and cooking; Mediterranean diet; vegan, vegetarian and anti-aging meal plans

- Published author of three books, including Clean Eating for Beginners
- Graduate of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition

Experience

Isadora Baum is a freelance writer, certified health coach and published author of three books. Her writing has appeared in print and on websites for Allrecipes, Livestrong, Well+Good, Women's Health, Men's Health, Self, PopSugar, Cooking Light, EatingWell, Shape, Prevention and more.

Isadora graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor's degree in psychology and writing. She then attended the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, where she became a certified health coach.

After she received her certification as a holistic health coach, she began her practice.

In addition to health coaching, she contributes as a freelance writer for food, fitness and lifestyle magazines. She interned at Time Inc. and TruFIT Health and later wrote content for 97 Switch and Bustle, where she has a role as a part-time lifestyle writer.

Her position at Bustle allowed her to expand further as a freelance writer for online publications, as well as for blog content for companies, all with a niche in the health and wellness, nutrition, fitness and self-care industry.

She has published three books, two of which were published by Adams Media and Simon & Schuster, and the third through Rockridge Press. The titles are 5-Minute Energy, Self-Love Games & Activities and Clean Eating for Beginners.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
