Isabel Vasquez, RD, LDN

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Edison, New Jersey



Education: B.S. in Nutrition, La Salle University



Expertise: Eating disorders, intuitive eating, health at every size, weight stigma, Latinx health, weight-inclusive care, disordered eating

- Registered dietitian with a bachelor's degree from La Salle University's Coordinated Program in Dietetics

- Presented for the American Diabetes Association and spoke at the 2022 International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Symposium.



Experience



Isabel Vasquez is a bilingual registered dietitian practicing from an intuitive eating, culturally sensitive framework. Her clinical experience includes providing outpatient nutrition counseling to adults with a variety of chronic health conditions, along with providing family-based treatment for eating disorders in children and adolescents. She also offers intuitive eating coaching for Latinas to heal their relationships with food, particularly their cultural foods.



Isabel is passionate about providing education on the nutritional value of cultural foods often demonized by mainstream media. Her work is especially focused on helping individuals divest from a one-size-fits-all approach to health and connect with their unique needs.