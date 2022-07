The Ultimate Turkey Avocado Sandwich Rating: Unrated 3

This turkey-avocado sandwich is the perfect way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. Packed with leftover turkey, bacon, cranberry sauce and more, this sandwich is sure to satisfy. If you really want to do this sandwich up, chef Hugh Acheson suggests searing a slice of stuffing or bread pudding until it's nice and crispy and putting it between the turkey and avocado.