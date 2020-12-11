Hope Warshaw, RD, CDE

Whether you want to know the recommended blood sugar numbers or need advice on how to stay motivated, our experts have taken on the 20 most commonly asked diabetes questions so you have the answers you need to successfully manage your diabetes.
Do you wonder which foods contain carbohydrate? Are you wary of the effects this energy-providing nutrient has on your blood sugar? This quick guide to carbs will help you put together a smart eating plan.
If you have high fasting blood glucose numbers, it may be because of how your body is using the hormones involved with glucose and diabetes -- not the nighttime snack before bed. Read on to see what can cause high morning blood sugars.