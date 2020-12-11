Holly Pevzner

Virginia Willis cooks and eats for a living and yet she managed to lose 65 pounds (and counting) during the pandemic. Here she shares her go-to dishes and tips for success.
The chance that you'll be able to place the 100th candle on your birthday cake is mostly in your control. For real. Here's how to stack the odds in your favor.
Stress can take a toll on your body's natural defenses, but eating the right foods can offer relief.
Use these tips to get ahead of troubling head pain before it starts.
Is Canned Food Healthy?
Some of the best canned vegetables and legumes are not just cheaper and more convenient, they may also be good for you, too.
What you need to know about the trendy supplement that's popping up everywhere.
Believers in cannabidiol oil, or CBD oil, say this hemp-derived product can produce modern medical miracles, from treating depression to curing cancer. But are these benefits too good to be true?
That's right, we said it. Ditch the counting and numbers craziness and you can still lose weight. Here's how.
New List of Prescription Drug & Medication Interactions with Grapefruit and Grapefruit Juice
Steer clear of drug interactions with grapefruit by checking the list of additional medications that raise interaction risk.