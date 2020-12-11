Holly Pevzner
9 Things That Helped Southern Chef Virginia Willis Lose 65+ Pounds During the Pandemic
Article
Virginia Willis cooks and eats for a living and yet she managed to lose 65 pounds (and counting) during the pandemic. Here she shares her go-to dishes and tips for success.
Advertisement
8 Science-Backed Changes to Make to Help You Live to 100
Video
The chance that you'll be able to place the 100th candle on your birthday cake is mostly in your control. For real. Here's how to stack the odds in your favor.
7 Foods for Stress Relief
Video
Stress can take a toll on your body's natural defenses, but eating the right foods can offer relief.
4 Natural Ways to Fight Off Migraines, According to Science
Article
Use these tips to get ahead of troubling head pain before it starts.
Is Canned Food Healthy?
Article
Some of the best canned vegetables and legumes are not just cheaper and more convenient, they may also be good for you, too.
7 Things to Know Before You Buy CBD
Video
What you need to know about the trendy supplement that's popping up everywhere.
Miracle Cure-All? Facts You Should Know About CBD Oil
Article
Believers in cannabidiol oil, or CBD oil, say this hemp-derived product can produce modern medical miracles, from treating depression to curing cancer. But are these benefits too good to be true?
Advertisement
7 Ways to Eat Healthier without Calorie Counting
Article
That's right, we said it. Ditch the counting and numbers craziness and you can still lose weight. Here's how.
New List of Prescription Drug & Medication Interactions with Grapefruit and Grapefruit Juice
Article
Steer clear of drug interactions with grapefruit by checking the list of additional medications that raise interaction risk.
Miracle Cure-All? Facts You Should Know About CBD Oil
Article
Believers in cannabidiol oil, or CBD oil, say this hemp-derived product can produce modern medical miracles, from treating depression to curing cancer. But are these benefits too good to be true?
7 Ways to Eat Healthier without Calorie Counting
Article
That's right, we said it. Ditch the counting and numbers craziness and you can still lose weight. Here's how.
New List of Prescription Drug & Medication Interactions with Grapefruit and Grapefruit Juice
Article
Steer clear of drug interactions with grapefruit by checking the list of additional medications that raise interaction risk.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com