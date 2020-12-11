Holley Grainger, M.S., RD
Cucumber Salad, Hummus & Pita Bento Box Lunch
3
Enjoy this refreshing bento box idea on your lunch break. It combines cucumber salad, hummus, pita and more for a satisfying work lunch.
Breakfast-for-Lunch Bento for Kids
New!
This bento box idea is full of your kid's breakfast favorites, even waffles. This lunch is packed with healthy foods you will feel good about serving and kids will actually be excited to eat--no more half-eaten lunches!
Deconstructed Cobb Salad Bento Lunch for Kids
New!
This kid-friendly twist on classic Cobb salad gives children the choice to eat all the healthy ingredients--veggies, turkey, eggs, bacon and avocado--together or separately. Packing it all in a bento box makes it easy to tote to school and keeps all the ingredients from touching, a plus for picky eaters.
Rainbow Bento Lunch for Kids
New!
This bento box idea makes lunch fun. With its colorful carrots and swirled yogurt, this packable lunch is a healthy meal kids will actually want to eat--no more half-eaten lunches.
Taco Salad Bento Lunch for Kids
1
No more half-eaten lunches--this taco-inspired bento box lunch is a healthy and portable meal your kid will love.
Classic Cobb Mason Jar Salad
1
Pack classic Cobb salad upside down in a mason jar for a healthy lunch that won't get soggy while sitting in the fridge all morning. Or pack it up the night before for an easy grab-and-go lunch in the morning.
The Only Formula You Need to Pack a Healthy Bento Box Lunch for Kids
Article
Tips and inspiration for packing a healthy school lunch.
