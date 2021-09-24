Hilary Meyer is a freelance recipe developer, tester and content creator. She has a bachelor's degree in anthropology from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a Culinary Arts degree from the New England Culinary Institute. Hilary started working in the EatingWell test kitchen in 2006 before becoming an editor. She left for New York City in 2014, but eventually returned home to Vermont where she belongs. Hilary continues to create recipes and content for EatingWell's website and print magazine as a contributor.
Hilary enjoys getting her hands dirty in her home garden and using what she grows to inspire new, healthy recipes that hopefully her two young kids will eat. On weekends, you can find Hilary on Lake Champlain swimming and paddleboarding or skiing in the winter with her family and friends. She has an encyclopedic knowledge of 80's music.
Who doesn't love a taco? While the tortillas most likely won't be warm when you eat it, warming them first keeps them pliable for filling. If you're missing the crunch of a hard taco, sub tortilla chips for the soft tortillas.
Wraps are quick to make in the morning, especially if you have leftover meatballs on hand! A layer of whipped cream cheese creates a barrier that prevents the wrap from getting soggy—even if you make it the night before.
Pasta salad is a great take-along lunch with tons of opportunity to make it your own. Want to make it vegetarian? Pack olives in place of salami. Don't love peppers? Try tomatoes instead! Be sure that you pack at least one container big enough to hold everything together once it's mixed (about 1 1/2 cups).
This easy lunchbox lunch is inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, including feta, hummus and cucumber. Turkey meatballs are dipped in a homemade creamy yogurt-dill sauce, but ranch dressing would also work well in its place.
Enjoy hard-boiled eggs on their own or chopped up and mixed with creamy dressing and some veggies thrown in for good measure. Dip a whole-wheat cracker into the mix or assemble an egg salad sandwich when you're ready to eat (last-minute assembly keeps the bread from getting soggy). If you're making lunch the night before, sprinkling the apple slices with a little cinnamon will add flavor and help mask any unsightly browning.
These easy turkey meatballs can be enjoyed warm or cold, making them perfect for make-ahead lunches. Pack them along with a dipping sauce, slice them up for a sandwich filling or crumble them up as a topper for salad or tacos.
We love the ease of cooking salmon straight from the freezer—not only does it save you a step, this method also gently steams the fish for super-moist results. The salmon gets served with a quinoa pilaf for a healthy and filling meal.
Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They're delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still thriving in your garden or hanging out in your crisper.
Sweet and savory find harmony in this salad dotted with ripe melon and tossed in a lemony dressing. Melon balls are so adorable but making them leaves some fruit behind—whir up those leftovers into a smoothie.
Meaty snapper holds up well on the grill, but any firm white fish will work well in its place. Look for U.S. red snapper caught in the Gulf of Mexico for the most sustainable option according to Seafood Watch. Serve with a cold pale ale or lager.