Hilary Meyer is a freelance recipe developer, tester and content creator. She has a bachelor's degree in anthropology from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a Culinary Arts degree from the New England Culinary Institute. Hilary started working in the EatingWell test kitchen in 2006 before becoming an editor. She left for New York City in 2014, but eventually returned home to Vermont where she belongs. Hilary continues to create recipes and content for EatingWell's website and print magazine as a contributor.

Hilary enjoys getting her hands dirty in her home garden and using what she grows to inspire new, healthy recipes that hopefully her two young kids will eat. On weekends, you can find Hilary on Lake Champlain swimming and paddleboarding or skiing in the winter with her family and friends. She has an encyclopedic knowledge of 80's music.