Hilary Meyer

Hilary Meyer is a freelance recipe developer, tester and content creator. She has a bachelor's degree in anthropology from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a Culinary Arts degree from the New England Culinary Institute. Hilary started working in the EatingWell test kitchen in 2006 before becoming an editor. She left for New York City in 2014, but eventually returned home to Vermont where she belongs. Hilary continues to create recipes and content for EatingWell's website and print magazine as a contributor.


Hilary enjoys getting her hands dirty in her home garden and using what she grows to inspire new, healthy recipes that hopefully her two young kids will eat. On weekends, you can find Hilary on Lake Champlain swimming and paddleboarding or skiing in the winter with her family and friends. She has an encyclopedic knowledge of 80's music.
5-Day Lunch Meal Plan That Will Make Back-to-School Easy
Your kids will love these tasty recipes, and you'll love how easy they are to prep in the morning.
DIY Taco Lunchbox
Who doesn't love a taco? While the tortillas most likely won't be warm when you eat it, warming them first keeps them pliable for filling. If you're missing the crunch of a hard taco, sub tortilla chips for the soft tortillas.
Turkey Meatball Wrap Lunchbox
Wraps are quick to make in the morning, especially if you have leftover meatballs on hand! A layer of whipped cream cheese creates a barrier that prevents the wrap from getting soggy—even if you make it the night before.
Pasta Salad with Vinaigrette Lunchbox
Pasta salad is a great take-along lunch with tons of opportunity to make it your own. Want to make it vegetarian? Pack olives in place of salami. Don't love peppers? Try tomatoes instead! Be sure that you pack at least one container big enough to hold everything together once it's mixed (about 1 1/2 cups).
Turkey Meatball & Feta Lunchbox
This easy lunchbox lunch is inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, including feta, hummus and cucumber. Turkey meatballs are dipped in a homemade creamy yogurt-dill sauce, but ranch dressing would also work well in its place.
Egg Salad Lunchbox
Enjoy hard-boiled eggs on their own or chopped up and mixed with creamy dressing and some veggies thrown in for good measure. Dip a whole-wheat cracker into the mix or assemble an egg salad sandwich when you're ready to eat (last-minute assembly keeps the bread from getting soggy). If you're making lunch the night before, sprinkling the apple slices with a little cinnamon will add flavor and help mask any unsightly browning.
Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette for One
Made ahead and stored in a small container, this simple single-serving vinaigrette is easy to grab and go to dress a salad for work or school.
Creamy Yogurt-Dill Sauce
This simple, creamy yogurt-based sauce is a great foundation for a dip or dressing to coat a salad. Dill adds bright flavors, but any fresh (or dried) herb will work well.
Easy Turkey Meatballs
These easy turkey meatballs can be enjoyed warm or cold, making them perfect for make-ahead lunches. Pack them along with a dipping sauce, slice them up for a sandwich filling or crumble them up as a topper for salad or tacos.
Salmon with Smoky Mayo & Quinoa Pilaf
We love the ease of cooking salmon straight from the freezer—not only does it save you a step, this method also gently steams the fish for super-moist results. The salmon gets served with a quinoa pilaf for a healthy and filling meal.
The Best Way to Cut an Onion without Crying
If crying while cutting onions is a constant struggle, protect your eyes from tearing up with these tricks and tools.
How to Make Perfect Mashed Potatoes Every Time
Learn how to make mashed potatoes with our step-by-step instructions.
5 Tips for Perfect Classic, Fluffy Mashed Potatoes
With these handy tips, your potatoes will be delicious and fluffy every time.
Chipotle Meatballs with Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Enjoy homemade meatballs for multiple dinners with this big-batch recipe.
Chipotle Meatball Torta with Roasted Veggies
Enjoy homemade meatballs for multiple dinners with this big-batch recipe.
5 Mistakes That Ruin Pie (and How to Fix Them)
Avoid these common pie baking errors and use these simple tips for your best pie yet.
Massaged Kale Salad with Roasted Sweet Potato & Black Beans
Loaded with roasted sweet potatoes and shallots, black beans, quinoa, feta and pepitas, this salad makes for a satisfying meatless meal.
5 Thanksgiving Day Disasters You Can Fix: Here's How
What could possibly go wrong? No roasting pan, raw turkey, frozen turkey, no oven space. Here's how the pros deal with kitchen disasters on Thanksgiving day.
4 Mistakes That Ruin Cranberry Sauce (and How to Fix Them)
Ditch the can and make great homemade cranberry sauce with our tips.
Are Canned and Frozen Vegetables Healthy?
Canned or frozen produce are more convenient—but are you giving up nutrition for convenience or is that a myth? Find out what the science says.
Pantry Peanut Noodles
Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They're delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still thriving in your garden or hanging out in your crisper.
How to Grill Fish and Seafood, According to Our Test Kitchen
With these tips in hand, you'll be an expert at the grill.
Parmesan-Rosemary Baked Zucchini Fries
These fries are great as an appetizer with a dipping sauce, such as ranch dressing or marinara sauce, or alongside just about anything from burgers to fish. Have an air fryer? You can use that too!
Arugula, Chicken & Melon Salad with Sumac Dressing
Sweet and savory find harmony in this salad dotted with ripe melon and tossed in a lemony dressing. Melon balls are so adorable but making them leaves some fruit behind—whir up those leftovers into a smoothie.
Grilled Red Snapper & Okra with Spicy Tartar Sauce
Meaty snapper holds up well on the grill, but any firm white fish will work well in its place. Look for U.S. red snapper caught in the Gulf of Mexico for the most sustainable option according to Seafood Watch. Serve with a cold pale ale or lager.
