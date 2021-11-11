- Wrote for CrossFit Journal for seven years - Experience as sports reporter, children's book editor and university marketer
Experience
Hilary Achauer is a freelance writer specializing in fitness, health and wellness. She writes content for global fitness brands and software companies as well as articles for The Washington Post, Slate, Huffington Post, Men's Health and San Diego Magazine.
Hilary was a staff writer for the CrossFit Journal for seven years and has written content for universities, software companies, nonprofits and wellness providers. She has worked as a sports reporter, covering the CrossFit Games and regional competitions, and has written case studies, annual reports, email promotions, websites and ads.
A former children's books editor at one of the country's top publishing houses, Hilary was the communications director at an international high-end tour operator and the in-house marketing writer for National University. She has written everything from 10-second radio ads to 3,000-word articles.
A former amateur boxer, Hilary traded her gloves for barbells and spends her spare time in CrossFit training and surfing. She is a member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors.
