Heather Caplan, RD

What Is Intuitive Eating?
Article
A look at the non-diet revolution, how to eat intuitively and how it can help you eat healthier and break up with dieting for good.
Advertisement
Navigating body image, health and the word "fat" within your family.
Letting go of diet rules and restrictions may sound scary, but we promise, you won't just eat cake and pizza.
Instead of fighting off food cravings, try listening to your body. Learn more about food cravings, what causes them and how to respond.
When "Healthy Eating" Isn't Healthy: How One Dietitian Overcame Her Unhealthy Obsession and Disordered Eating
Article
Studying nutrition may be both a trigger for, and a way to justify, disordered eating behaviors.
Healthy Ways to Gain Weight
Article
If you're looking to gain weight, here's how to do it the healthy way.