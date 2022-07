Hayley Sugg

Hayley Sugg has more than a decade of experience writing for food publications and websites. Her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Health, Parents, Southern Living, Better Homes and Gardens, MyRecipes, EatingWell, Cooking Light and other publications. She has a passion for culinary history, writes helpful how-tos and specializes in plant-based recipes.She previously worked as assistant digital editor at Cooking Light, where she created articles and recipes, wrote blog posts, fine-tuned recipes and wrote social media posts. She also worked in the test kitchen as a recipe editor for MyRecipes and as a copywriter and communications specialist for Infomedia.Wherever she worked, she typically wrote daily articles and adhered to quick turnaround times. On many occasions, she edited the writing of freelancers and staff members.After earning her B.S. in journalism, she attended culinary school in Bath, England, where she received a vegan cookery diploma. Her knowledge of journalism and vegan cooking played a role in launching her career as a food journalist and editor.