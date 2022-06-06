Hannah Selinger

My Grandmother's Passover Matzo Balls Had Plenty of Schmaltz, But the Secret Ingredient Was Her Zest for Life
As an adult, I've learned to lighten up my Grandmother's dense but delicious matzo balls, but I would never change her recipe for making Passover fun for her grandkids.
Nothing says Passover like matzo ball soup. The key to these tender, flavorful matzo balls is a hint of schmaltz (chicken fat), a little seltzer and an extra-long simmer. If schmaltz is not readily available at your market, ask the butcher or seek out a local meat market. Or, if you have chicken on hand, remove the skin and cook it over low heat to render the fat. If matzo meal is unavailable, look for whole matzo crackers and grind them at home in your food processor.
Pesach, or Passover, is a holiday celebrated by Jewish communities around the world. Read on to learn more about what Passover is, how it's celebrated and the traditional foods eaten during the holiday.
