Hannah Selinger

Freelance WriterEast Hampton, New York, and Boxford, MassachusettsCulinary Arts/Chef Training, International Culinary Center; Certified Sommelier, Court of Master Sommeliers; M.F.A. in Creative Writing, Emerson CollegeFood, wine, real estate, travel- Certified sommelier and wine columnist- 2022 James Beard Award nomineeHannah Selinger is a freelance writer with more than 15 years' experience covering food, wine, travel and lifestyle topics. Her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, EatingWell, Travel + Leisure, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and other high-profile publications.Hannah is a graduate of the International Culinary Center and a frequent contributor to Edible East End and Sag Harbor Express News.She is a certified sommelier and a wine columnist for Southampton Press. She has previous work experience as a sommelier and a wine sales representative.She is a 2022 James Beard Award-nominated lifestyle writer. In 2020, she was nominated for an International Association of Culinary Professionals award for her lifestyle work.