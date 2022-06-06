Hannah Selinger

Title: Freelance Writer

Location: East Hampton, New York, and Boxford, Massachusetts

Education: Culinary Arts/Chef Training, International Culinary Center; Certified Sommelier, Court of Master Sommeliers; M.F.A. in Creative Writing, Emerson College

Expertise: Food, wine, real estate, travel

- Certified sommelier and wine columnist
- 2022 James Beard Award nominee

Experience

Hannah Selinger is a freelance writer with more than 15 years' experience covering food, wine, travel and lifestyle topics. Her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, EatingWell, Travel + Leisure, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and other high-profile publications.

Hannah is a graduate of the International Culinary Center and a frequent contributor to Edible East End and Sag Harbor Express News.

She is a certified sommelier and a wine columnist for Southampton Press. She has previous work experience as a sommelier and a wine sales representative.

She is a 2022 James Beard Award-nominated lifestyle writer. In 2020, she was nominated for an International Association of Culinary Professionals award for her lifestyle work.

My Grandmother's Passover Matzo Balls Had Plenty of Schmaltz, But the Secret Ingredient Was Her Zest for Life
Article
As an adult, I've learned to lighten up my Grandmother's dense but delicious matzo balls, but I would never change her recipe for making Passover fun for her grandkids.
Matzo Ball Soup with Carrot & Dill
New!
Nothing says Passover like matzo ball soup. The key to these tender, flavorful matzo balls is a hint of schmaltz (chicken fat), a little seltzer and an extra-long simmer. If schmaltz is not readily available at your market, ask the butcher or seek out a local meat market. Or, if you have chicken on hand, remove the skin and cook it over low heat to render the fat. If matzo meal is unavailable, look for whole matzo crackers and grind them at home in your food processor.
What Is Passover? Plus the Delicious & Symbolic Ways It's Celebrated
Article
Pesach, or Passover, is a holiday celebrated by Jewish communities around the world. Read on to learn more about what Passover is, how it's celebrated and the traditional foods eaten during the holiday.
There's No Such Thing As Too Much Brisket for Hanukkah
Article
For Hannah Selinger, leftovers are a welcome sight.
Smoked Brisket Tacos
New!
Finish these brisket tacos with your favorite toppings, including avocado, cheese and radishes.
Smothered Potato Latkes
New!
Learn how to make potato latkes with this tasty recipe.
Brisket, Potato & Leek Kugel
1
Here, the addition of leftover brisket transforms a kugel—the traditional Jewish pudding usually made with noodles or potatoes—into a main course.
Smoked Brisket & Bok Choy Noodle Soup
New!
Transform your leftover holiday brisket into a warming soup. Coating the brisket in a savory, glossy sauce before adding it to the broth gives this soup extra chutzpah.
Grill-Smoked Barbecue Brisket
New!
Without a smoker, you can use wood chips and your grill to infuse a brisket with loads of flavor.
Braised Brisket with Tomatoes & Onions
4
Tamari, sherry, dried mushrooms and Worcestershire sauce add intense umami flavor to this saucy brisket.
