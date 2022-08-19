Greg McPhee
Glazed Carrots with Green Harissa & Benne Seed Crunch
1
At The Anchorage in Greenville, South Carolina, chef Greg McPhee uses the entire carrot, including the greens, for this spicy, nutty side dish made with benne seeds, a local variety of sesame.
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com