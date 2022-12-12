Genevieve Ko

Easy Deviled Crab Rating: Unrated New!

Instead of weighing down fresh crab with a lot of breadcrumbs, this lighter version of deviled crab gets just a sprinkle of them on top for crunch. If you prefer, steam 8 pounds of live blue crabs and pick out the meat to make the filling. For a really cool presentation, scrape out the shells, fill with the crab mixture and bake as directed. You can scoop it up with crackers or just eat it as is to allow the crab to shine.