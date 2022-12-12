Genevieve Ko

This classic Southern stew has as many variations as people making it, but historically it features fresh game and smoked meat along with some vegetables. This veggie-loaded version gets great smoky flavor from a smoked turkey drumstick.
Instead of weighing down fresh crab with a lot of breadcrumbs, this lighter version of deviled crab gets just a sprinkle of them on top for crunch. If you prefer, steam 8 pounds of live blue crabs and pick out the meat to make the filling. For a really cool presentation, scrape out the shells, fill with the crab mixture and bake as directed. You can scoop it up with crackers or just eat it as is to allow the crab to shine.
Stirring chopped corn kernels into the batter and serving these homemade hush puppies with a lemony herb yogurt sauce give these tasty bites fresh flavor. Holding the frying oil at a steady 360 degrees F prevents the dough from absorbing too much.
To infuse peas with flavor, simmer them with dried spices, which pack a more intense punch than fresh. Smoked paprika delivers the essence of ham hocks or bacon while keeping this classic side dish vegan.
Modern cooking may champion barely cooked, tender-crisp veggies, but the soft and luscious ones you find in many Southern kitchens, like these super-soft green beans, make a mouthwatering healthy side dish to classic Southern barbecue.