Gaby McPherson, M.S., RDN, LDN

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: St. Louis, Missouri



Education: B.S in Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services, Saint Louis University

Master's Degree in Clinical Nutrition with Pediatric Nutrition Emphasis, Saint Louis University



Expertise: Prenatal, infant and childhood nutrition, family nutrition, breastfeeding nutrition



Experience



Gaby McPherson is a registered dietitian from the Midwest who specializes in community nutrition. She has a passion for encouraging others to eat well in simple, practical ways that are realistic for the whole family. Gaby loves involving her toddler in cooking and baking at home, creating messes and memories alike.