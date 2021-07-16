Gaby McPherson, M.S., RDN, LDN

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Education: B.S in Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services, Saint Louis University
Master's Degree in Clinical Nutrition with Pediatric Nutrition Emphasis, Saint Louis University

Expertise: Prenatal, infant and childhood nutrition, family nutrition, breastfeeding nutrition

Experience

Gaby McPherson is a registered dietitian from the Midwest who specializes in community nutrition. She has a passion for encouraging others to eat well in simple, practical ways that are realistic for the whole family. Gaby loves involving her toddler in cooking and baking at home, creating messes and memories alike.
