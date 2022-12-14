Fetlework Tefferi
Gomen (Ethiopian-Style Collard Greens)
1
These collards can be served as a vegan main dish or as a hearty side. If possible, serve with injera, the traditional crepe-like bread common in Ethiopia (see Associated Recipe).
Advertisement
Doro Alicha (Chicken with Onions & Spiced Butter Sauce)
1
This milder version of the classic Ethiopian chicken stew, doro wot, trades hot berbere spice for a mild turmeric sauce heady with ginger and garlic. Serve with injera for mopping up the sides of the bowl.
Kinche (Cracked Wheat)
1
This Ethiopian buttery grain porridge recipe is often served for breakfast, but you can also top it with other dishes like messer wot (spiced lentils) or gomen (Ethiopian-spiced collards) for lunch or dinner and eat it in place of the traditional flatbread, injera.
Fossolia (Ethiopian-Style Green Beans)
1
Like many Ethiopian dishes, this green bean side dish recipe has endless variations depending on who's cooking it. Green beans are always the star, most often along with carrots and rosemary, though it can also be served with potatoes or cabbage.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com