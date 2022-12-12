Eric Wolfinger

It may seem counterintuitive to start the fish skin-side up. But when you flip it, the fish skin captures the juices as it finishes cooking for extra-flavorful results. Serve with chimichurri sauce (see Associated Recipe).
Advertisement
Pair this easy 10-minute chimichurri sauce with grilled steak or grilled salmon--or whatever other savory delights you're cooking up.
This is what you get when a Mexican and a hipster foodie go camping together. The Mexican brings cinnamon and piloncillo, a dark unrefined sugar, for café de olla. The hipster brings fancy coffee and carefully monitors the temperature of the water. No filter necessary.
This brioche French toast recipe calls for cooking the bread and the apples over high heat in coconut oil--a fat with a high smoke point that adds its own delicious flavor--for a nicely caramelized crust. This recipe was developed as a deluxe breakfast for a camping trip, but you can also cook it at home on the stovetop.
For this Spanish classic, pan con tomate, grilling the bread gives it a hard outer crust that acts almost like a cheese grater when you scrape the tomato across its surface.
Corn muffin mix is a pantry staple. You may not know exactly how you're gonna use it, but it doesn't take up much space and always seems to come in handy, like in this johnnycakes recipe. Grate some fresh corn into the batter to make some incredibly tasty, easy pancakes.
Grilled corn adds a note of sweetness to this tangy panzanella salad.
Advertisement
Here's a new idea for dessert on a camping trip or in the backyard. Because you don't need the recipe for s'mores. But you could totally crumble some graham crackers on top to add some crunch to these grilled peaches.
A two-zone fire lets you start the meat over direct heat and finish it on the unlit side for less flipping and fewer flare-ups. Use an instant-read thermometer for perfect results for this cowboy ribeye steak.