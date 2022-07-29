Eric Skokan
Potato & Parsnip Gratin
Parsnips are an important part of the larder at chef-farmer Eric Skokan's Black Cat Organic Farm in Colorado. Their nutty, earthy flavor adds extra depth to this gratin.
Olive Oil-Poached Carrots & Shallots
Sliced carrots are poached in olive oil to create a healthy side dish in this recipe from chef Eric Skokan.
Cranberry Clafoutis
One of Colorado chef Eric Skokan's favorite desserts is this simple French dish. The sweet, custardy cake is a wonderful foil for tart cranberries.
Roast Pork Loin with Salsa Verde
A fresh salsa verde tops this oven-roasted pork loin in this recipe from chef Eric Skokan.
Escarole Salad with Pomegranates & Pistachios
Bitter escarole is an important part of the greens lineup at Colorado chef-farmer Eric Skokan's Black Cat Organic Farm in the winter, particularly when it comes to seasonal salads. Sturdy and crisp, it holds its own alongside a drizzle of garlicky dressing, juicy pomegranate arils and crunchy pistachios.
Celeriac Soup with Tomato-Horseradish Tapenade
This smooth celeriac soup from chef Eric Skokan is topped with a tomato-horseradish tapenade, which adds a peppery bite.
