Eric Adjepong

This arugula and fennel salad is simple, yet stunning. Using the best-quality ingredients will allow each component of the salad to really shine.
Advertisement
A touch of mascarpone adds tanginess and makes this butternut squash risotto even creamier.
Malva pudding, a dish from South Africa, gets soaked with a rich custard to create a tasty, warm dessert.
A red-wine gravy finishes these braised lamb shanks for a tender, rich main dish that is sure to impress.
Fill your kitchen with the smell of warm spices like cloves and cardamom when you make this slow-cooker mulled wine.
A tangy dill yogurt is the perfect sauce for these cumin-roasted carrots.