Emily Nabors Hall

This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.
Lemon zest and juice add zip and brightness to these easy lemon pancakes. Top them off with honey or maple syrup, butter and a pinch of lemon zest for an added citrusy kick.
These gluten-free oat flour pancakes are quick to throw together. Oat milk in place of regular milk keeps these easy pancakes dairy-free too.
Acorn squash cooks up quickly and perfectly tender in a multicooker. A drizzle of butter and maple syrup finishes this easy side dish. For a nutty crunch, sprinkle squash wedges with chopped walnuts.
Almond meal stands in for flour and adds texture and nutty flavor to this easy gluten-free waffle.
These gluten-free, low-carb coconut flour pancakes have a light texture and subtle nutty flavor. They're great with a pat of butter and maple syrup, but if you prefer to keep the carbs down, skip the maple syrup and serve with a handful of fresh berries instead.
The mix of whole-wheat and all-purpose flour gives these vegan waffles structure and depth while flaxseed meal and soymilk stand in as alternatives to eggs and dairy. Served topped with fresh fruit and/or maple syrup.
Sweet, soft and figgy, this quick bread is reminiscent of a Fig Newton cookie. If you happen to have an abundance of figs, this fig bread recipe is a delicious, creative way to use them up. And just as too-ripe bananas make the best banana bread, very ripe figs are ideal here.
We cook the eggplant in the oven to speed up the recipe and keep things from getting too unruly on the stovetop. While the eggplant roasts, line up all of your ingredients and begin cooking to make this easy eggplant curry come together seamlessly. Any leftovers will hold up well and are great for taking to work for lunch.