Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Flexitarian Meal Plan
Article
This flexitarian diet meal plan for a week of mostly plant-based recipes
Diabetes Meal Plan for Beginners
Article
This beginners meal plan starts with the basics and shows you what a week of healthy, easy eating for diabetes looks like. Whether your were just diagnosed or have had diabetes for years, you'll find plenty of healthy eating inspiration here.
Clean-Eating Meal Plan on a Budget
Article
Healthy eating doesn't need to cost a fortune. In this meal plan, you'll get a whole week of wholesome meals and snacks which clocks in around $100, so you can feel your best while saving money.
Whole-Food Plant-Based Diet Plan
Article
We map out a full week of plant-based whole-food meals and snacks that your taste buds will love.
Comfort Food Meal Plan to Lose Weight
Video
This week of healthy meals and snacks is specially tailored to help you lose weight, while still enjoying those cozy, comfort foods you crave.
Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Beginners
Article
Follow this meal plan for a week of healthy and easy recipes that work well for both beginners and seasoned cooks looking to simplify their routine.
High-Protein Meal Plan to Help Lose Belly Fat
Article
Follow this 7-day high-protein diet plan to help you lose belly fat, the healthy way.
30-Day Low-Carb Mediterranean Meal Plan
Video
In this 30-day meal plan you get the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, plus recipes low in carbs, but not too low that you miss out on important nutrients, to help you meet your health and nutrition goals.
Meal Plan for Fall to Help You Lose Belly Fat
Article
Learn how to lose belly fat the healthy way, while enjoying the delicious flavors of Fall in this easy meal plan.
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan
Video
Follow this 30-day meal plan for a month of healthy and delicious anti-inflammatory recipes.
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Low-Carb Meal Plan
Article
This healthy take on a low-carb diet does double duty, thanks to all the anti-inflammatory foods and recipes included. Whether you follow this meal plan for the whole 30 days or just choose one recipe to try, it's guaranteed you'll love it.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diet Plan
Article
In this 7-day rheumatoid arthritis plan, we map out a week of healthy anti-inflammatory recipes that your taste buds and your joints will love!
Low Cholesterol Diet Plan for Beginners
Video
Learn how to lower your high cholesterol and improve your heart health by following this simple 7-day low cholesterol meal plan for beginners.
Healthy High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan for Beginners
Article
Follow this plan for a week of beginner heart-healthy recipes to lower your blood pressure and improve your health
30-Day Mediterranean Budget Meal Plan
Article
You don't need to spend a lot of money in order to follow the Mediterranean diet. This budget-friendly meal plan proves it!
Family Friendly Diabetes Meal Plan for Fall
Video
Follow this healthy 7-day diabetes meal plan for a week of comforting fall dishes that the whole family will love.
Post-Quarantine Meal Plan to Get Back to Healthy Habits & Lose Weight
Article
In this healthy meal plan, we help you get back into the swing of things by mapping out a week of delicious meals and snacks that will help you lose weight and refocus on your health.
